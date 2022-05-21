Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers: Confirmed play-off final XIs as team news emerges at Wembley

Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers lock horns at Wembley Stadium at 3pm in the League One play-off final.

A place in the Championship is on the line for both sides with kick-off under an hour away.

Team news has just broken, with Alex Neil opting for one change from the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals, as Elliot Embleton replaces Jack Clarke in the starting line-up.

Aiden McGeady, meanwhile, comes onto the bench in the place of Trai Hume.

Gareth Ainsworth, meanwhile, has named an unchanged XI for the third time in this play-off campaign, having got the better of MK Dons.

There is a change amongst the substitutes, though, as Brandon Hanlan comes in for Sullay Kaikai.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, Wright, Batth, Cirkin; O’Nien, Evans; Embleton, Pritchard, Roberts; Stewart.

Subs: Hoffman; Doyle, Clarke, Broadhead, Neil, Matete, McGeady.

Wycombe XI: Stockdale; McCarthy, Tafazolli, Stewart, Jacobson; Gape, Scowen; McCleary, Horgan, Obita; Vokes.

Subs: Dickinson; Grimmer, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan, Akinfenwa, Forino.