Sunderland v Wigan Athletic: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two of last season’s League One promotion winners go head to head in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as Sunderland host Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats go into the game 13th in the Championship table, having won just one of their six league games.

Wigan meanwhile, picked up a first home win of the season with victory over Blackburn in midweek, and will now be looking to build on that on the road, with the Latics currently two points off the play-offs.

This therefore, looks set to be an intriguing encounter, not least with Wigan’s Charlie Wyke, Max Power, Ashley Fletcher, Nathan Broadhead and James McLean all potentially set to face their former club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might be asked about this match, right here.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland will again be without their centre forward duo of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms due to injury, although the latter is now back in light training.

Meanwhile, centre back Dan Ballard remains a long term absentee, though Dennis Cirkin could be in contention after featuring for the Under 21s on Monday. Captain Corry Evans is suspended.

Wigan meanwhile, will be unable to call upon Callum Lang for the time being due to ankle ligament damage.

Elsewhere, Ben Amos looks set to continue in goal, with Jamie Jones another player who will be out for the time being for the Latics, after suffering a nick to his cruciate ligaments in training.

Score prediction?

Sunderland have found goals hard to come by at times in the absence of Stewart and Simms, but should be fresher for this one, having not played in midweek as Wigan did.

It therefore feels somewhat hard to split these two sides: 1-1 draw.

Is there a live stream?

The match will not be shown live in the UK.

Highlights will be featured as part of the round-up show broadcast on ITV4 at 9:00pm on Saturday, and on ITV1 at 12:45pm on Sunday.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3:00pm on Saturday 15th October at the Stadium of Light.