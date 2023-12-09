Highlights Sunderland sack head coach Tony Mowbray after recent decline in form, leaving them ninth in the Championship table.

West Brom looking to bounce back after defeat to Leicester, currently sitting fifth in the table.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 1-0 win for West Brom, but acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding Sunderland's reaction to Mowbray's departure.

Sunderland take on West Bromwich Albion in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Mike Dodds will be in caretaker charge of the Black Cats after the club made the shock decision to sack head coach Tony Mowbray on Monday night.

Mowbray arrived at the Stadium of Light last August, replacing Alex Neil following his move to Stoke City, and he led his side to the play-offs last season, where they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Sunderland had made an excellent start to the campaign, but their form has declined in recent weeks, winning just two of their last nine games, prompting the board into action.

Mowbray's final game in charge was the 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday, and he leaves the club sitting ninth in the table, just three points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

West Brom will be looking to return to winning ways after they were beaten 2-1 by leaders Leicester City at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Foxes took the lead in the 72nd minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headed home Wilfred Ndidi's cross, but it looked as though the Baggies had secured a share of the spoils when Josh Maja finished from close range in the 89th minute.

However, Leicester sealed all three points in the fourth minute of injury time through Harry Winks to end Albion's run of two consecutive victories.

Carlos Corberan's side are fifth in the table, four points clear of seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers.

David Prutton's Sunderland v West Brom prediction

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes it will be a disappointing start to life after Mowbray for Sunderland, predicting a 1-0 win for West Brom.

"The sacking of Tony Mowbray felt very harsh to me. They are three points off the play-offs, and he was given a young squad without a senior, recognised striker. Yes, they finished sixth last year, but this feels like a stronger top half so it was going to be a stretch to replicate, and they massively overachieved," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"West Brom will be heartbroken by how they were beaten by Leicester last week, in pursuit of victory they fell to defeat. But those are Carlos Corberan’s principles, and they will be going for it again at Sunderland, you can be sure of that. I think they’ll nick it."

Will West Brom beat Sunderland?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

Mowbray seemed to be popular among the Sunderland players, and his departure will likely have come as a shock, so it will be intriguing to see how they react.

The Black Cats have struggled in recent weeks, but West Brom have been in excellent form, winning five of their last seven games.

It could be a tight encounter at the Stadium of Light, but the Baggies come into the game as slight favourites.