Highlights Sunderland's interim manager, Mike Dodds, will take charge of his first game this weekend after Tony Mowbray's dismissal.

West Brom is currently fifth in the Championship table and is in good form, having won five of their last seven league games.

The Sunderland vs West Brom match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed using a Sky Go account or Now TV Sports Pass.

The 59-year-old was relieved of his duties on Monday evening following last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to Millwall.

The Black Cats were three games without a win, leading to the club deciding to change managers.

It is looking unlikely that a permanent replacement will be appointed in time for the clash at home to West Brom on Saturday, with Dodds taking over as caretaker manager.

The Baggies will arrive at the Stadium of Light having lost their most recent match, a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to league leaders Leicester City.

However, Carlos Corberan’s side is otherwise in good form having now won five of their last seven league games.

Albion sit fifth in the table, five points clear of their opponents this weekend as they both look to fight for a top six finish.

This is a big game in the battle for a play-off place, with both teams needing a win to boost their chances of fighting for promotion this year.

What is the latest Sunderland v West Brom team news?

Dodds will be in charge of his first game as Sunderland interim manager this weekend, so it is unclear what kind of starting lineup he may choose.

A continuation of Mowbray’s usual team is certainly possible, but he could opt for some major changes in an attempt to turn the team’s form around.

Sunderland are missing a number of players going into this weekend, but should have Chris Rigg back in contention after he missed the Millwall draw.

Jenson Seelt may also make a return after dropping out of the team due to flu-like symptoms, likewise for Jewison Benette.

Otherwise, the Black Cats will be without Nazariy Rusyn, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and a number of other first team players.

Meanwhile, West Brom are likely to be without the likes of Jed Wallace (shoulder), Matt Phillips (hamstring) and Okay Yokuslu (suspension).

Kyle Bartley is also a doubt after missing the Leicester defeat through injury, with Daryl Dike and Adam Reach also still on the sidelines.

How to watch Sunderland v West Brom?

Sunderland’s clash with West Brom has been chosen for TV broadcast by Sky Sports, meaning the fixture is available on Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday from 12pm.

The game can also be viewed via streaming using a Sky Go account, or with a Now TV Sports Pass.

Are there tickets available for Sunderland v West Brom?

Sunderland boast the biggest stadium in the Championship and will be hoping it will be full for Saturday’s big clash.

Tickets can be found on the club’s website, with only a select number of seats still available.

West Brom have been handed an allocation of 2,000 away tickets for their trip to Wearside.

Prices range from £14 for U16s to £32 for adults, with Seniors paying £29 and U22s being charged £24.

Club membership is required for anyone attempting to purchase any remaining tickets from the club’s website.

What time does Sunderland v West Brom kick-off?

The game at the Stadium of Light gets underway on Saturday at 12.30pm.