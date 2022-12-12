Sunderland v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It could be argued that the World Cup break came at a bad time for West Bromwich Albion, nevertheless, their campaign gets back underway versus Sunderland this evening.

Sunderland, of course, got their Championship season back underway last weekend, beating Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Monday night’s clash should be a more competitive affair, though, with both sides showing decent form of late.

Sunderland have won three of their last four in the league, for example, whilst West Brom were victors in their last three, too.

With that said, here is the latest team news ahead of the clash.

Latest team news

West Brom could be set for a boost in terms of team news, with Semi Ajayi and Daryl Dike likely to feature after both being out with longer-term injuries.

There are some Baggies players who are doubts, though, although Carlos Corberan kept his cards close to his chest as to who they were.

For Sunderland, meanwhile, there are doubts over Alex Pritchard and Luke O’Nien after neither trained ahead of the clash.

Ross Stewart also looks set to miss out with the Scotsman moving ever closer to a return from injury.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, there is a live stream.

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and so therefore available on Sky TV, Sky GO and other services that show the Sky Sports Football channel.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Hawthorns is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

Score prediction

I think this will be a really tight game, with neither side having it all their own way.

Sunderland’s impressive victory over Millwall last weekend will have them in good spirits, but Carlos Corberan’s side were also in good form prior to the break.

As such, it does look like a share of the points could be on the cards at The Hawthorns tonight.

West Brom 1 – 1 Sunderland.