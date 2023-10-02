The upcoming clash between Sunderland and Watford promises to provide an intriguing stylistic contrast.

The hosts, of course, deploy an expansive possession game under Tony Mowbray, in which they'll routinely strive to dominate the lion's share of the ball before a moment of magic from Patrick Roberts, or chiefly Jack Clarke - who already has seven league goals to his name

And truth be told, Sunderland head into this one as overarching favourites following

They've won four of their last five fixtures, have reigned victorious in all but one of their home showdowns at the Stadium of Light and are all too difficult to contain after scoring 18 league goals already.

This form has them situated fourth in the league standings at the time of writing, and they'll be looking to edge even closer to the sacred automatic promotion positions this week with yet another set of three points.

In stark comparison, meanwhile, Watford are meandering towards the foot of the table.

It's yet to click under Valerien Ismael, who only has two wins in nine as Hornets boss and such is the trigger-happy nature at Vicarage Road, he's already at risk of losing his job.

The warning signs are too hard to ignore, with Watford also conceding six goals in their last two outings and failing to show any possible signs of a team capable of competing at the right end of the table this time around.

But don't forget that it's the Championship, a division of football that bears an unrivaled and unbelievable knack of springing the most unlikely of surprises at any given moment...

What is the latest Sunderland and Watford team news?

As ever, more will be known when Mowbray and Ismael undertake their respective pre-match press conferences to address the latest team news for their sides.

But we do know that Sunderland are heading into this affair with far from a clean bill of health; Bradley Dack, Eliezer Mayenda and Ajibola Alese are all not expected to be seen until after the international break with respective setbacks, while summer signing Tmothee Pembele is currently nursing a cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out of action since March.

The likes of Dennis Cirkin and Pierre Ekwah likely won't feature either.

Meanwhile, Watford's situation on this front is more unclear and with Ismael yet to provide an injury bulletin, from the outside looking in Ken Sema appears the only absentee as he recovers from a muscle injury picked up last month.

Is Sunderland v Watford live on TV or available to stream?

Thankfully for those who aren't attending the match, it's being televised.

Supporters can tune in on both Sky Sports Arena or even Sky Go Extra if they're going from A to B and still want to watch their team in action.

Can I buy tickets for Sunderland v Watford?

Tickets are still available in the home end if you're a Sunderland fan.

Alternatively, for the traveling contingent, tickets are still available too but there's not many at all on the website currently so you may need to move quick.

What time is kick-off between Sunderland and Watford?

The match will commence at 19:45 on Wednesday, October 4.