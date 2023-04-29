Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has thanked Black Cats fans "for the incredible support" after it was confirmed this afternoon's game against Watford at the Stadium of Light is sold out.

Tony Mowbray's dropped out of the top six due to Millwall's victory over Blackpool last night but will move back into the play-off places with a victory over the Hornets.

Sunderland's Championship attendances in 2022/23

Sunderland have been the best-supported side in the Championship this season in terms of average attendances - an impressive feat in their first season back in the second tier.

As per Football Web Pages, the Black Cats average home attendance this term is 38,766, which is more than 10,000 higher than the next side Sheffield United (28,654).

To be competing for a play-off place in their first season back in the Championship is a remarkable feat considering the injuries they've had to deal with this term but things could yet get better in May.

Kristjaan Speakman's message to Sunderland fans

With a host of clubs battling it out for the final two play-off spots, a win against Watford this afternoon is vital and Mowbray's side are certainly going to be well-backed at the Stadium of Light.

The game is a sell-out, which has led Speakman to heap praise on the Black Cats support once again via Twitter.

Sunderland v Watford

On a seven-game unbeaten run and having won three of their last four, Sunderland are certainly the form side ahead of this afternoon's meeting in the North East.

Watford are staggering to the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with manager Chris Wilder calling out his players regularly and the Hornets managing just one win in their last seven games.

It would be foolish to underestimate the visitors, however, as with the likes of Keinan Davis, Joao Pedro, and Ismaila Sarr in attack, Wilder's side can certainly cause issues if they turn up.

The sell-out home crowd may well have a big role to play as Sunderland look to move one step closer to the play-offs.