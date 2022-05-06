Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday: FLW TV preview League One's titan play-off semi-final

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will go head-to-head tonight in the League One play-offs, with both laying eyes firmly on building their way back up through the EFL. 

It’s been a four-year stay in League One for the Black Cats, who will have to overcome their play-off curse to land a place in the Championship for 2022/23.

As for Wednesday, they are looking to bounce back at the first time of asking, having slipped out of the second-tier last season.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve previewed what promises to be an epic clash between League One’s two biggest sides.

The first-leg is tonight at the Stadium of Light, whilst the return fixture is on Monday at Hillsborough.

There’s plenty to discuss, then, over on FLW TV’s official YouTube channel.

You can watch the episode in full by following the link below:


