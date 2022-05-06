Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday: FLW TV preview League One’s titan play-off semi-final

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will go head-to-head tonight in the League One play-offs, with both laying eyes firmly on building their way back up through the EFL.

It’s been a four-year stay in League One for the Black Cats, who will have to overcome their play-off curse to land a place in the Championship for 2022/23.

As for Wednesday, they are looking to bounce back at the first time of asking, having slipped out of the second-tier last season.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve previewed what promises to be an epic clash between League One’s two biggest sides.

The first-leg is tonight at the Stadium of Light, whilst the return fixture is on Monday at Hillsborough.

There's plenty to discuss, then, over on FLW TV's official YouTube channel.

