Sunderland v Sheffield United: Latest team news, Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland host Sheffield United on Wednesday night in a hugely important fixtures in the top-half of the Sky Bet Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United have suffered four defeats in their last six fixtures and are just about clinging onto second. They could have Middlesbrough just a point behind them in the race for automatic promotion if Boro beat Stoke City tonight.

A trip to Sunderland isn’t easy, either, with Tony Mowbray overseeing a 1-0 win over Norwich City at the weekend. They are very much in the mix for the play-offs if they can get another win this week.

Early Sunderland v Sheffield United team news

Amad Diallo will not be involved for Sunderland after picking up a hamstring injury, with Mowbray keen not to push the Man United loanee’s body too far. As per Chronicle Live, though, there will likely be a return against Sheffield United for Alex Pritchard after a minor knock.

It was confirmed last week that Aji Alese will join Ross Stewart and Corry Evans in missing the remainder of 2022/23 having picked up a thigh injury. Elliot Embleton is a fourth long-term absentee.

Heckingbottom has confirmed yesterday that Sheffield United have the “usual knocks” during a short turnaround this week, yet “everyone was on the grass”.

There is, of course, Ben Osborn’s absence to note with a hamstring injury keeping him out. Jack O’Connell, Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies have been long-term absentees. Stevens is the closest to returning.

Is Sunderland v Sheffield United on TV?

The game is live on Sky Sports’ Main Event channel and also on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7:30pm.

What time does Sunderland v Sheffield United kick-off?

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light comes at 8pm, with 30 minutes of build-up live on Sky Sports.

Confirmed XIs and substitutes will be named an hour prior to kick-off at 7pm.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club