Sky Bet League One
Sunderland v Rochdale: Confirmed XIs; O’Brien returns for Lee Johnson’s side, one change for The Dale
Sunderland take on Rochdale in a 3pm kick-off in League One this afternoon.
Football League World are in position in the Stadium of Light press box where we have just received the confirmed team news from both sides.
Here are the teams in full…
Sunderland
Lee Johnson made two changes for the visit of Rochdale.
Aiden O’Brien returned to the starting line-up alongside young defender Ollie Younger who replaced the injured Lynden Gooch and Josh Scowen who dropped to the bench.
Sunderland XI: Burge, Power, Sanderson, Younger, McFadzean, O’Nien, Winchester, McGeady, Jones, O’Brien, Wyke
Subs: Maguire, Scowen, Matthews, Diamond, Neil, Vokins, Hawkes.
Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>
Rochdale
The Dale made just one change for the trip to the Stadium Of Light.
Kwadwo Baah came into the starting XI against Sunderland and replaced Alex Newby who dropped to the bench.
Rochdale XI: Bazuni, McLaughlin, Osho, McShane, Keohane, Baah, Shaughnessy, O’Connell, Morley, Grant, Humphrys
Subs: McNulty, Lynch, Roberts, Done, Newby, Hopper, Odoh.