Sunderland v QPR: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers both head into Saturday’s clash having had respectable starts to their Championship campaign’s.

Sunderland kicked off 2022/23 with a 1-1 draw versus Coventry City, and followed it up an entertaining 3-2 victory over Bristol City last weekend.

QPR, meanwhile, began their season with a defeat away to Blackburn Rovers, but put things right with an impressive 3-2 win at home against Middlesbrough last time out.

Both sides suffered midweek defeats in the EFL Cup, but, neither would have been prioritising the competition this season.

Ahead of their meeting this Saturday, below, we’ve looked at all the information surrounding the match.

Latest team news

Given the rotation in the midweek fixtures, we would expect to see plenty of changes from the teams that featured for both club’s in the EFL Cup.

Sunderland made 11 changes to their side for their Sheffield Wednesday clash last night and QPR also rotated, making five changes for their tie against Charlton Athletic.

Leon Dajaku does look to have a minor injury for the home side, though, so he is certainly one to watch closely in terms of whether or not he will be able to feature in Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, for QPR, Luke Amos, Chris Willock and Kenneth Paal all look set to miss the match after Michael Beale’s recent comments.

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tom Cleverley? Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

Score prediction

I hate to sit on the fence, but I think a share of the points could be on the cards for this one.

Both sides are still finding their feet and as such, at this stage, are evenly matches so far.

1-1.

Is there a live stream?

No, there is no live stream available for this match in the United Kingdom due to the EFL’s 3pm blackout rule.

There may, though, be streams available for overseas fans.

Please see the respective club’s websites for further details.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 13th August.