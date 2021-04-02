Sunderland v Oxford United: Confirmed XIs; Jordan Jones returns as Lee Johnson makes two changes, one change for visitors

Sunderland face a huge challenge as they welcome Oxford United to the Stadium Of Light this afternoon.

The Black Cats are challenging for promotion to the Championship and are firmly in the hunt to finish in the top two, while the U’s are also battling away to secure a play-off spot.

The stakes are high going into this one with the Good Friday clash having the feel of a genuine promotion six-pointer.

Kick-off is at 3pm and Football League World are in position in the Stadium Of Light press box where we have just received the confirmed team news ahead of the clash.

Here are the teams in full…

Sunderland

Lee Johnson has made two changes for the visit of Oxford United.

Conor McLaughlin and Jordan Jones return to the starting line-up for this one and replace Carl Winchester and Aiden O’Brien who drop to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Burge, McLaughlin, Sanderson, O’Nien, McFadzean, Gooch, Scowen, Power, McGeady, Wyke, Jones.

Substitutes: Matthews, Maguire, O’Brien, Leadbitter, Diamond, Stewart, Winchester.

Oxford United

Karl Robinson has made one change for the trip to Wearside.

Anthony Forde comes into the starting line-up and will replace Josh Ruffels in the Oxford defence. Meanwhile Sam Long misses out with an ear infection.

Oxford United XI: Stevens, Forde, Moore, Atkinson, Hanson, Brannagan, Henry, Shodipo, Sykes, Barker, Taylor.

Subs: Eastwood, McNally, Grayson, Kelly, Lee, Agyei, Winnall.