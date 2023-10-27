Highlights Sunderland have suffered three consecutive defeats, but their performance against Leicester City showed promise and they were unlucky not to come away with a result.

Norwich City's struggles continue as they have lost six out of their last nine league games. They have conceded the joint-most goals in the division and need to tighten up defensively.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a narrow 2-1 win for Sunderland, highlighting their attacking threat and Norwich's defensive vulnerabilities.

Sunderland take on Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

It had been a strong start to the season for the Black Cats, but they suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Foxes took the lead in the 12th minute when James Justin headed home Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's corner, but the Black Cats grew into the game, with Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham going close, while Dan Neil was denied a penalty just before the break.

Cesare Casadei and Kelechi Iheanacho had chances to double Leicester's lead, and substitute Abdoullah Ba fired over the crossbar for Sunderland when faced with an empty net late on as the visitors failed to find an equaliser.

Tony Mowbray's side have dropped down to ninth in the table, but they are just one point from the play-off places.

Norwich also enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but they have now lost six of their last nine league games after they were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Boro capitalised on the hosts giving the ball away to take the lead just after the break through Sam Greenwood, and they doubled their advantage when Samuel Silvera fired home in the second minute of stoppage time.

Jonathan Rowe halved the deficit in the ninth minute of stoppage time, but the Canaries did not have time to find a leveller, increasing the pressure on manager David Wagner.

Norwich currently sit 14th in the table, three points from the play-off places.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes Norwich's struggles will continue against Sunderland, predicting a 2-1 win for the Black Cats.

"Sunderland have endured a tricky couple of weeks, which is going to happen in this league at the best of times, but especially when you’ve got such a young side. They are also really missing a goal scorer. No one apart from Jack Clarke is really chipping in," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Norwich are where you go for goals this season. Only the top two have scored more, and no one has conceded more. This should be an open game, but I’ll go for a narrow Black Cats win."

Will Sunderland beat Norwich City?

This is a tough game to call with both sides in poor form.

Sunderland have lost their last three games, but they put in an excellent performance against Leicester on Tuesday night, and they were unlucky to come away empty-handed.

The Black Cats have been wasteful in front of goal, but they possess plenty of attacking threat, and they should create chances against a Norwich side who have conceded the joint-most goals in the division.

The Canaries desperately need to tighten up at the back after making another defensive mistake against Boro in midweek, and they will again be without strikers Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes, who have been hugely missed in recent weeks.

It could be a tight affair with both sides in need of three points, but Sunderland may just edge it.