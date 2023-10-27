Sunderland take on Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

The Black Cats will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Foxes took the lead in the 12th minute when James Justin headed home Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's corner, but the Black Cats grew into the game, with Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham going close, while Dan Neil was denied a penalty just before the break.

Cesare Casadei and Kelechi Iheanacho had chances to double Leicester's lead, and substitute Abdoullah Ba fired over the crossbar for Sunderland when faced with an empty net late on.

Tony Mowbray's side have dropped down to 10th in the table, but they are just one point from the play-off places.

Norwich enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but their form has declined significantly in recent weeks, and they have now lost six of their last nine games after they were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Boro took the lead just after the break through Sam Greenwood, capitalising after the hosts gave the ball away in the build up, and they doubled their advantage when Samuel Silvera fired home in the second minute of stoppage time.

Jonathan Rowe pulled one back in the ninth minute of stoppage time, but the Canaries did not have time to find an equaliser, increasing the pressure on manager David Wagner.

Norwich currently sit 14th in the table, three points from the play-off places.

What is the latest Sunderland and Norwich City team news?

Sunderland midfielders Bradley Dack and Adil Aouchiche are likely to be sidelined for the visit of the Canaries.

Dack had been out since early September with a hamstring injury, but despite making his return in Saturday's defeat at Stoke City, he missed the midweek game against Leicester.

Mowbray says he is keen for Dack to build up his fitness in training before giving him more minutes, while the 59-year-old also confirmed that Aouchiche's injury is not serious.

"They're not bad injuries at all," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"Bradley is fine, it's just that he's needed to get up to speed having missed six weeks or however long it was with a hamstring injury.

"He trained fully with us today, we just need him to train for a week, work hard and get right up to speed so he's ready to play.

"Adil, the medical report tells me it's one to two weeks so that's not going to be a long problem.

"I think we'll have the same group to select from on Saturday."

Dennis Cirkin made his comeback after a hamstring injury against the Foxes, but Mowbray insists he will be cautious before restoring the 21-year-old to the starting line-up.

"These players need game time, Dennis played 45 minutes in the U21s on Monday and then 30 minutes on Tuesday night. There's a few players in that boat who played in the U21s on Monday and then came with us and got some game time the very next day," Mowbray said.

"It's a balancing act with these players in terms of getting them up to speed where they can play in the Championship. it's not easy as putting players straight back in for 90 minutes, you're putting them in jeopardy if you do that because it's a different tempo in the Championship.

"But generally, I'm not moaning about injuries. We've got some pretty good players on their way back who will help us, as you saw with Dennis - giving us that balance with his natural left foot on that side."

Striker Eliezer Mayenda is yet to feature for the Black Cats since his move from Sochaux this summer due to a hamstring injury, but after playing the full game for the U21s against Hibernian earlier this week, Mowbray hinted he could make his debut on Saturday.

"I think we'll probably put another striker on the bench, and see if it helps us," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"Ultimately, he is not ready [to start] because he hasn't really played football for ten weeks. He's played one 90 minutes at the start of the week, so he isn't going to be ready [to start] after ten weeks not doing what he'd normally be doing.

"Is it worth putting him on the bench, and maybe giving him a spell at the end of the game? Maybe, because it only takes a second to score a goal. So let's wait and see."

Norwich will again be without striker Josh Sargent, who is expected to be out until the New Year after undergoing surgery on an anke injury, while fellow front man Ashley Barnes is likely to be out until after the November international break with a knee injury, but Wagner says he could potentially return sooner.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn missed the defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek with a leg injury, and Wagner does not expect him to be available until after the international break, so George Long will deputise once again between the sticks.

"Vicente Reyes will be back next week and this weekend we will be covered by Caleb Ansen again," Wagner told the club's official website.

"I can't see that Angus Gunn will be ready for the first day of international break. He will not make Cardiff, so we will see how everything progresses in the next ten days, two weeks.

"George [Long] trained very well in the previous international break and after that; he really made big steps. He is desperate for a clean sheet, like the rest of us."

Midfielder Jacob Sorensen is a doubt with a pelvis injury, and while defender Grant Hanley is back in training after being sidelined since April with an Achilles injury, the game will come too soon for him.

Is Sunderland v Norwich City on TV?

The game will not be shown on television as the blackout for Saturday 3pm kick-offs remains in place this season.

Supporters can follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday night, repeated at 12:10am on Sunday morning on ITV1.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Sunderland v Norwich City tickets

Tickets for Sunderland supporters can still be bought here, while Norwich fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Sunderland v Norwich City kick off?