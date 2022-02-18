Sunderland v MK Dons: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two of Sky Bet League One’s promotion chasers will go head to head this weekend as Sunderland take on MK Dons at the Stadium of Light.

Both sides are currently battling it out for one of the end of season play-off spots in the third tier and will be determined to pick up a victory tomorrow as they lock horns for the second time this season.

The two teams come into this game off the back of drawing their previous league games, with Sunderland being held to a 1-1 draw away at AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes playing out a goalless draw at Stadium MK against Ipswich Town.

A win for either side in this match would see them close the gap on Wigan Athletic in second place if other results go their way across the division this weekend.

Here we take you through everything you need to know ahead of this promotion clash at the Stadium of Light.

Latest team news

The likes of Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke should start either side of top scorer Ross Stewart again for the Black Cats as they seek to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile Anthony Patterson will remain in goal, with Callum Doyle and Bailey Wright forming the back two in front of him at centre back.

Troy Parrott is expected to start up top for Milton Keynes, with Scott Twine sure to offer the Tottenham Hotspur loanee plenty of service throughout the game.

Whilst Harry Darling, Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora will be the back three that is tasked with keeping Sunderland’s attack at bay throughout the 90 minutes on Wearside.

Is there a live stream?

The game should be available to watch via both clubs’ iFollow platforms, with a fee of £10 being charged for overseas fans.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this League One fixture tomorrow is 3pm.