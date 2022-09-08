Sunderland v Millwall: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland take on Millwall on Saturday in aiming to climb into the play-off places and to bounce back from their defeat at Middlesbrough last time out.

The Black Cats have made an excellent start to life back in the Championship and seem to be coping well with the loss of Alex Neil to Stoke City, with Tony Mowbray coming in to steer the ship and continue their upward trajectory.

Millwall picked up an important 2-0 win over Cardiff City in their last outing to end a three-game losing streak where the Lions did not find the net.

Back-to-back home wins to kick-off Mowbray’s tenure on Wearside would be a very impressive start and they could be taking on a side who materialise to be direct rivals in competing for a play-off spot this season.

Gary Rowett’s men have been edging closer to a top six finish in the last few seasons and will fancy their chances of quietening the home crowd in the North East.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s encounter…

Latest team news

The Black Cats have been weakened by injuries to Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin, the former’s being more long term with Edouard Michut also suffering a setback.

Daniel Ballard and Niall Huggins remain sidelined as well.

For Millwall, Mason Bennett is still out and Isaac Olaofe is a doubt ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Score prediction

Ellis Simms and Patrick Roberts, supported by the influential Alex Pritchard, will still be a handful for the Lions.

The visitors are not as dangerous in the attacking third this term and for that reason Sunderland should be able to impose themselves on home turf.

2-1 Sunderland.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream for this fixture but highlights will be broadcasted at 9pm on ITV4.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at the Stadium of Light.