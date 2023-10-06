Highlights Sunderland have won five out of their last six league outings, putting them in a strong position in the Championship table.

The first Tees-Wear derby of the Championship season is set to take place on Saturday afternoon, when Sunderland host Middlesbrough at The Stadium of Light.

For the Black Cats, this will be about maintaining their strong start to the season, having won five of their last six league outings.

That means they go into this weekend fourth in the Championship table, with 19 points from ten league games so far.

After a slow start, Middlesbrough themselves are now starting to produce something of a resurgence, with four straight wins - including three in the Championship over Southampton, Watford and Cardiff - which has ended a winless start to the league season, lifting them out of the relegation zone.

Michael Carrick's side will now be looking to kick-on from that, as they look to match their own run to the play-offs from last season.

With local pride also at stake, that means there is plenty riding on this game, which ought to make it an entertaining encounter.

So, with that in mind, we've taken a look at all the big questions about this game, right here.

What is the latest Sunderland vs Middlesbrough team news?

Sunderland already have a number of long-term absentees to cope with as they prepare for this one.

Captain Corry Evans remains the most extensive of those, as he continues his recovery from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury suffered in January.

Meanwhile, Bradley Dack, Aji Alese, Pierre Ekwah, Jay Matete, Timothee Pembele, Eliezer Mayenda and Dennis Cirkin all not expected to be back until after the international break, meaning head coach Tony Mowbray is missing options in most areas of the pitch.

That has been made worse this week by a calf injury that kept attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard out of Wednesday's win over Watford, with Mowbray revealing he is unlikely to be fit to face 'Boro either.

For their part, Middlesbrough have their own availability issues to contend with going into this match at the Stadium of Light.

A number of the club's players have been hit by illness over the past week, keeping the likes of Darragh Lenihan and Jonny Howson out of recent games, although Carrick is hopeful the effects of that will have passed before Saturday's game.

Meanwhile, on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien is facing several months out with an ankle and leg injury.

However, there is better news with regards to Rav van den Berg, who could feature in the matchday squad after missing the midweek win over Cardiff, a game in which 'Boro's defensive options were also boosted by the returns to the bench of Anfernee Dijksteel and Alex Bangura.

Are tickets still available for Middlesbrough vs Sunderland?

For home fans, there are less than 2,000 still available to purchase for this match, as of Friday afternoon.

Those tickets are priced at £32 for adults, £29 for over 65s, £24 for Under 22s, and £14 for Under 16s.

Only fans with a purchase history with Sunderland from before 22nd June 2023 will be able to buy home tickets for this fixture.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have already sold out their full away allocation of 2,200 tickets for this fixture.

Is Sunderland vs Middlesbrough on TV?

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough will be shown live on TV in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage of the match on those channels is due to begin at 12:00pm on the day.

What time does Sunderland vs Middlesbrough kick-off?

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough is due to kick-off at 12:30pm on Saturday 7th October at the Stadium of Light, with team news set to be released an hour before that.

Goals from Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo gave Sunderland a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in this fixture last season.