Sunderland v Lincoln City confirmed team news: Lee Johnson makes four changes for Black Cats; Michael Appleton makes two

Sunderland and Lincoln City are gearing up for a huge clash at the Stadium Of Light as they prepare for the League One play-off semi-final second leg.

The Imps are holding a 2-0 victory after a dominant display on Wednesday night, meaning that they’ll be focused on retaining their lead while Lee Johnson’s side will need to go gung-ho to try and claw back the two-goal deficit.

A clash with Blackpool at Wembley Stadium awaits the winner of this one and so we’re expecting a highly entertaining clash.

Kick-off is at 3.30pm this afternoon and Football League World are in position in the Stadium Of Light press box where we have just received the confirmed team news ahead of the clash.

Here are the teams in full…

Sunderland

Lee Johnson has made four changes for the visit of Lincoln City.

Callum McFadzean, Grant Leadbitter, Chris Maguire and Ross Stewart all come into the side in place of Tom Flanagan, Max Power and Jordan Jones who drop to the bench. Denver Hume misses out with injury.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Wright, Maguire, Wyke, Gooch, O'Nien, Scowen, Leadbitter, McFadzean, McGeady, Stewart

Sunderland XI: Burge, Wright, Maguire, Wyke, Gooch, O’Nien, Scowen, Leadbitter, McFadzean, McGeady, Stewart

Substitutes: Matthews, Flanagan, Power, O’Brien, Diamond, Winchester, Jones.

Lincoln City

Michael Appleton has made two changes to the Imps’ side to face Sunderland.

Alex Palmer and Lewis Montsma are the two player who come into the side in place of Joe Bursik and Adam Jackson who miss out with ineligibility and injury respectively.

Lincoln City XI: Palmer, Poole, Montsma, Eyoma, Edun, Bridcutt, Grant, Johnson, Scully, Rogers, Hopper

Lincoln City XI: Palmer, Poole, Montsma, Eyoma, Edun, Bridcutt, Grant, Johnson, Scully, Rogers, Hopper

Substitutes: Long, Sanders, Bramall, Walsh, McGrandles, Morton, Anderson