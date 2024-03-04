Sunderland face Leicester City in a midweek clash at the Stadium of Light, in an important fixture for both sides.

The Foxes come into the match on a poor run of form, relative to their position in the league.

Despite being top of the Championship, they have lost their last three matches in the league and could be at risk of losing their top spot in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats have struggled in the league since the sacking of Tony Mowbray in December. The appointment of Mick Beale in December was a disaster, and he was let go in February following a disastrous 12 matches in charge.

Mick Beale's results as Sunderland manager Opponent Competition Result Scorline Coventry City (H) Championship 0-3 L Hull City (A) Championship 1-0 W Rotherham United (A) Championship 1-1 D Preston North End (H) Championship 2-0 W Newcastle United (H) FA Cup 0-3 L Ipswich Town (A) Championship 1-2 L Hull City (H) Championship 0-1 L Stoke City (H) Championship 3-1 W Middlesbrough (A) Championship 1-1 D Plymouth Argyle (H) Championship 3-1 W Huddersfield Town (A) Championship 0-1 L Birmingham City (A) Championship 1-2 L

Mike Dodds has taken over as interim manager, although the club have seemingly resigned themselves to not finishing in the play-off places this season. Sunderland are currently tenth in the league, with four losses on the bounce.

However, given both team's recent poor form, this match could provide a surprise result if the Black Cats can make the most of the league leader's recent struggles in the Championship.

This match is taking place on Tuesday, March 5th 2024, with a late kick-off time of 7:45pm, owing to the match being televised.

Sunderland vs Leicester City team news

Sunderland will be without star man Jack Clarke for the tie against Leicester, with their top scorer recently being ruled out for six weeks with an ankle injury.

He joins players like Corry Evans and Niall Huggins in missing out with injury, as Sunderland look likely to struggle to end their poor run of form against the league leaders.

Romaine Mundle is expected to start, following Dodds brining him into the team as a starter in Clarke's absence, after starting in the 1-0 defeat against Norwich last week.

Meanwhile, Leicester have options up front to choose from, with Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy and Tom Cannon all available to start in this crucial game.

Vardy has netted four times in his last five matches against the Black Cats, although due to his fitness issues he is unlikely to be picked for the starting 11.

Unfortunately, Enzo Maresca revealed that the club will miss Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet for the match, with recent injuries stopping them from appearing against Sunderland this week.

Wilfred Ndidi also remains a long-term absence, having suffered an injury against Cardiff City late last year.

Sunderland vs Leicester tickets

Tickets for the match are still available from the official Sunderland website, with seats available in nearly all areas of the ground for the clash between the two former Premier League sides.

An adult ticket in the home end for this encounter costs £32, £29 for Seniors, £22 for under-22s and £16 for under 18s.

Meanwhile, tickets in the away end are available only for official "Foxes Members", and Leicester still have some availability left of their 2000 ticket allocation for the match.

Considering the poor run of form the Foxes have been in recent weeks, fans may be reluctant to travel up to Sunderland to see the team potentially facing defeat once again, although there seems little chance of that considering the managerial turmoil at the Stadium of Light this season.

Is Sunderland vs Leicester on TV?

This clash between two of the biggest clubs in the EFL has been chosen to be broadcast on Sky Sports on March 5th 2023, with the kick-off time for the match being changed to 7:45pm to facilitate this.

This will be a crucial game for both teams, given how close Ipswich Town are to Leicester in the league, as well as Sunderland's recent fall down the table following Beale's exit last month.