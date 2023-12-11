As the Championship prepares itself for another round of midweek action, two of the division's heavyweight clubs are set to face off in the North East as Sunderland host Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Both sides will come into this contest fancying their chances after respective victories in two 12:30 kick-offs on Saturday, with Sunderland beginning life after Tony Mowbray with a 2-1 home victory against West Bromwich Albion, whereas Daniel Farke's outfit saw off Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.

FLW brings you all the pre-match information ahead of the clash at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland & Leeds United league position

This clash sees two of the Championship's current top six go head-to-head with each other, as the Black Cats climbed back into the play-off places for the first time since mid-November with the victory against the Baggies, and are currently three places and eleven points behind the Whites, who are still hoping to hunt down Ipswich Town & Leicester City.

Sunderland team news

While Dennis Cirkin, Jay Matete & Jewison Bennette remain sidelined for the home side, Dodds has the remainder of the squad available for selection at present.

Although there is the old cliché that a winning team shouldn't be tempered with, the nature of the hectic schedule presented in coming weeks means that the current caretaker boss may have to make some fine adjustments, which he's already hinted at.

"We'll be fully prepared. It's a quick turnaround so we are going to have to change one or two things." Dodds began.

"I've already addressed the players in terms of I want them to enjoy the moment but I also want to win on Tuesday. I've just said to them, 'enjoy the next hour or so but make sure we are focused and ready to go tomorrow morning and make sure the result on Tuesday is another positive one'." He continued after Saturday's victory.

Leeds United team news

While Leeds continued their relentless form in a bid to close the gap on the top two in Lancashire, Daniel Farke was able to provide an update on Sam Byram, who was substituted with 20 minutes to go after sustaining a hamstring problem which could see him miss the midweek trip and subsequent home game against Coventry City.

“After a long stretch of his (Byram’s) legs, it was something in his hamstring and an injury concern. We will have to assess him, he could be out for this week and coming games." Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I hope it’s not too bad, as he has been massive for us. We had to play Djed Spence out of his position for the first time as a left-back." He continued.

It also remains to be seen whether Patrick Bamford will come back into the fold, having missed the trip to Ewood Park through an illness.

Ticket Information

Tickets in the home quarters of the Stadium of Light remain available, although those purchasing must have a purchase history prior and up to Sunderland's home fixture against Norwich City in October. This fixture is a designated 'Category A' game, meaning an adult ticket is £32, with the cheapest ticket coming at £14 for Under-16's.

Leeds United had received an allocation of 2,000 tickets, and expect those to be fully sold out given the away side's tremendous support in what should be a ferocious atmosphere on Wearside.

Is Sunderland vs Leeds United on TV/Stream?

For those in the UK, this match has been selected for live TV coverage on Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football broadcasting the encounter.

Kick-off is at 8PM, with pre-match coverage beginning 30 minutes beforehand.