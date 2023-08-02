Highlights Sunderland's Luke O'Nien is expected to be available for the Championship opener despite missing the final pre-season game.

The team had a disappointing showing in their loss against Hartlepool United, but Tony Mowbray had named a young team.

O'Nien's absence was not due to injury, but rather a family issue, and he is set to be ready for the Ipswich game.

Sunderland utility player Luke O'Nien is expected to be available for Sunday's Championship opener against Ipswich Town despite missing the Black Cats' final pre-season game.

Tony Mowbray's side produced an ugly showing as they were beaten 5-2 by National League side Hartlepool United yesterday but the experienced coach did have some good news after the game, as he revealed after the game that O'Nien's absence was not due to injury.

Hartlepool United 5-2 Sunderland

A youthful Sunderland XI were well beaten by their non-league hosts last night, in what was far from an ideal way to wrap up their pre-season schedule.

It's important not to read too much into friendlies ahead of a new campaign, particularly when there is so much positivity surrounding the North East club, but Mowbray cannot have been happy to see his side, which included summer signing Nectar Triantis, the returning Danny Batth, and other senior players like Alex Pritchard, lose handsomely on Tuesday evening.

Tony Mowbray explains Sunderland absentees

O'Nien and Isaac Lihadji were two of the notable absentees against Hartlepool and, speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray outlined why the pair were missing after the game.

Lihadji was not part of proceedings as he is in talks over a potential move to Qatari side Al-Duhail while the 28-year-old's absence was not due to injury and he is set to be ready for the Ipswich game.

Tony Mowbray has been proactive in the transfer market for Sunderland

Mowbray explained: "O'Nien had an issue at home, a family issue that he had to deal with and was given permission not to travel. There's no injury or anything amiss, he's okay but just had to deal with the situation he had at home, which he was given permission to do."

That is good news for the Black Cats ahead of Sunday's Championship opener against Ipswich as options are slightly limited at centre-back - the position that the versatile O'Nien indicated earlier this summer that he is set to focus on for the 2023/24 campaign.

Batth is still recovering from injury and looked rusty against Hartlepool while summer signing Jenson Seelt will not be ready for the start of the season as he's currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

On Seelt, Mowbray told The Northern Echo: “Jenson has that problem with his ankle, it looks as if he's going to be a few weeks (away).

“It’ll be good moving forward when we’ve got plenty of choice, but the structure and the defence at the weekend looked pretty strong (against Real Mallorca).”

Mowbray started Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, O'Nien, and Dennis Cirkin as his back four in the recent friendly against Real Mallorca, which looks likely to be the defence that lines up against Ipswich on Sunday.

The Tractor Boys may have won promotion from League One last season but look likely to pose a serious test for Sunderland - with many predicting that they will be battling right at the top of the Championship in their first year back.

As such, there is no doubt that O'Nien's availability represents a major boost for Mowbray and the Black Cats.