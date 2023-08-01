The 2023/24 Championship season begins this weekend, with Sunderland facing Ipswich Town on Sunday evening.

Things can change before the Tractor Boys make the long trek up to Wearside on August 6, but following a flurry of incoming transfer activity at the start of the window in June, it appears both sets of squads are close to completion for Tony Mowbray and Kieran McKenna.

Of course, with the window still open, things could change quickly, and the futures of key players will remain uncertain. Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart have both been the subject of much interest during the summer already.

Mowbray will have some potential headaches coming up as he looks to settle on his starting 11 to put against McKenna's side. The Sunderland boss' side are Championship football for the second consecutive season, having fallen just short in the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Luton Town.

However, it was still seen as a magnificent start to life in the second tier for Mowbray's side and the overall outlook on last season was extremely positive, given it was their first season back at the level since 2018. They will be looking to go one better this season.

On the other hand, McKenna has secured a return to the Championship with Ipswich Town after four seasons in League One, guiding them to second place with 98 points.

The automatic promotion alongside Plymouth Argyle comes after failing to even reach the play-offs during their previous seasons in the third tier.

There is growing optimism at Ipswich, and McKenna will be hoping his side can kick on next season in the second tier, where funds are expected to be available to spend; but the squad is already primed to be competitive within the Championship in 2023/24.

Early Sunderland v Ipswich Town team news

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has some tough calls to make this summer.

Sunderland v Ipswich Town kick-off time confirmed

Sunderland v Ipswich will take place on Sunday 6th August 2023 – 17:00 (UK), and is the last of the Championship fixtures taking place on opening weekend.

The full opening weekend list for the Championship is as follows:

04/08/2023 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton

05/08/2023 3pm Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

05/08/2023 3pm Bristol City v Preston North End

05/08/2023 3pm Middlesbrough v Millwall

05/08/2023 3pm Norwich City v Hull City

05/08/2023 3pm Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town

05/08/2023 3pm Queens Park Rangers v Watford

05/08/2023 3pm Stoke City v Rotherham United

05/08/2023 3pm Swansea City v Birmingham City

06/08/2023 12noon Leicester City v Coventry City

06/08/2023 2.30pm Leeds United v Cardiff City

06/08/2023 5pm Sunderland v Ipswich Town

Are tickets still available for Sunderland v Ipswich Town?

Ticket availability is low, but there are still some seats available on the Sunderland website, here.

Will Sunderland v Ipswich Town be shown on TV?

The game has been selected as one of four second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel as part of the Championship opening weekend schedule.

Is there a live stream for Sunderland against Ipswich Town?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football via the Sky Go app.