With just one week to go until the 2023-24 Championship season begins, Sunderland could have been a bit more well-prepared when it comes to their squad for their big meeting with Ipswich Town.

Things can change before Tractor Boys make the long trek up to Wearside on August 6, but following a flurry of incoming transfer activity at the start of the window in June, things have been pretty quiet at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have missed out on a deal for Croatian striker Matija Frigan, who has joined Westerlo in Belgium, and that is an area among multiple that the recruitment team need to sort in the coming weeks.

Tony Mowbray is still in the dugout at Sunderland and he will have some potential headaches coming up as he looks to settle on his starting 11 to put against Kieran McKenna's side - let's take a look at two selection issues he may be thinking about.

Bellingham straight in from the start?

Despite links with many clubs across Europe in the past 12 months, Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham opted to sign for Sunderland this summer for a fee which is worth £1.5 million plus add-ons.

With Kristjaan Speakman, Mike Dodds and Stuart English - all key figures behind the scenes at the Black Cats - playing a part in Jobe and his older brother Jude's development at the Blues, the decision was made by the 17-year-old midfielder to continue his career in the North East, and big things are expected of him.

Bellingham played 22 times in the Championship for Birmingham last season and towards the end of the season he was starting under John Eustace - perhaps in a bid to try and get him to sign a new deal.

It didn't work though if that was the case, and now Mowbray has to decide whether or not to throw Bellingham into the starting 11 against Ipswich as an attacking midfielder or if he's going to ease him into competitive action.

Hemir up-front or false nine Pritchard?

Sunderland have a real striker problem - especially with Ross Stewart not being fit enough to start the season as he steps up his recovery from a torn achilles back in January,

The Wearsiders' failure to land more than one new striker this summer right now means that the only recognised out-and-out option is 19-year-old Luis Hemir Semedo, who has arrived from Benfica this summer having scored just twice for their B team last season.

It could potentially be far too soon for Mowbray to throw Semedo in at Championship level, so what are the other options?

Someone like Jewison Bennette or Isaac Lihadji could play as a makeshift striker as they have raw pace, but another option Mowbray could consider is that of Alex Pritchard as a false nine.

The creative midfielder played in that role multiple times last season and Mowbray could be forced to go back to that once again for now as opposed to playing a 4-2-3-1 with a recognised striker.