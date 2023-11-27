Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Wednesday night, as they host Huddersfield Town at The Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats saw a three-game unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

As a result, Tony Mowbray's side have now slipped to ninth in the Championship standings, two points adrift of a play-off place.

Huddersfield meanwhile, picked up a valuable point in their battle to stay outside the relegation zone, coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton at The John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers therefore now sit 21st in the table, four points clear of the bottom three, something they will be looking to build on further here.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 9th Sunderland 17 +8 26 21st Huddersfield Town 17 -14 16 As of 27th November 2023

So with that in mind, this could prove to be a significant game at both ends of the Championship table, and we've taken a look at the big questions ahead of this meeting between Sunderland and Huddersfield, right here.

What is the latest team ahead of Sunderland vs Huddersfield?

For the hosts, club captain Corry Evans will once again be absent as he continues his extended recovery from an ACL injury suffered back in January.

Meanwhile, Jay Matete, Aji Alese and Timothee Pembele are all long-term absentees, while Dennis Cirkin is also facing a spell on the sidelines after a muscle injury he picked up earlier this month.

The Black Cats will hope Jewison Bennette is available after the illness that kept him out of the trip to Plymouth, while Mowbray is hopeful of having Chris Rigg available this week, after England's elimination from the Under 17 World Cup.

Meanwhile, on-loan Chelsea striker Mason Burstow is expected to be available for Wednesday's game, after missing the trip to Plymouth with a knock.

Huddersfield meanwhile, have a number of injury issues of their own to contend with ahead of their trip to the North East.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, midfielder Ben Wiles and Kyle Hudlin all dropped out of the side that faced Southampton on Saturday, due to neck, hamstring and groin problems respectively.

The likes of Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Jack Rudoni and Pat Jones are all longer term absentees through injury, although they may hope to have striker Danny Ward back, after a recent spell out of the side due to illness.

Are tickets still available for Sunderland vs Huddersfield?

For home supporters, tickets are still available in most areas of The Stadium of Light for Saturday's match.

Tickets are also still available for travelling Huddersfield fans, who have been given an allocation of 1,140 for this game, although those will go off sale from 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Prices for both sets of fans start from £32 for adults, £29 for over 65s, £24 for Under 22s, and £14 for Under 16s.

Is Sunderland vs Huddersfield on TV?

Sunderland vs Huddersfield will be shown via the Red Button on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday night.

The best of the action will also be shown on the EFL Highlights Show from 11:30pm on ITV 4 on Wednesday night.

What time does Sunderland vs Huddersfield kick-off?

Sunderland vs Huddersfield will kick-off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 29th November, at The Stadium of Light.

Official confirmed team news for the game will be available one hour before kick-off.