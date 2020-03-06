Sunderland v Gillingham: Predicted line-ups, team news, stats and more

Football League World head to the Stadium Of Light this weekend as Sunderland host Gillingham.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an excellent 2020 so far run of late which has seem them jump into the promotion mix.

Since early the last time these two sides met, Phil Parkinson’s side have lost just two fixtures making them one of League One’s most in-form sides at the moment.

One of those defeats happened to come in their last match against Coventry City when an early goal subjected the Black Cats to defeat against their promotion rivals.

It was the second part of a difficult week after securing a 1-1 draw against play-off contenders Fleetwood Town at the Stadium Of Light.

While those back-to-back results will have brought Sunderland back down to earth, they’ll certainly be confident of getting back to winning ways against Steve Evans’ side.

Gillingham have been on an extraordinary run having not lost a League One fixture since late November.

That result has seen them fly up the table after a tricky start to the season and place them in 11th spot in the table.

Their unbeaten run did, however, come to an last weekend as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against AFC Wimbledon.

A trip to Wearside is bound to be a tricky test for Evans’ side, but I’m sure the mid-table side will be quietly confident of getting a result in this one.

Gillingham are eight points outside of the play-off spots at present, but if they can put together another run like they have recently then they may fancy their chances of squeezing into the top six before the end of the season.

Can you name every Sunderland player’s shirt number this season?

1 of 20 Firstly, what shirt number does Jon McLaughlin wear for Sunderland? 1 21 31 17

As for Sunderland, they’ll be hoping that the next few weeks can see them go on another winning run as they look to hunt down an automatic promotion spot.

The Black Cats fell short in the play-offs last term, but will be determined to put things right by securing a return to the Championship this season.

However if they’re going to do that they’ll have to overcome 12 tricky games, starting with the Gills on Saturday.