Sunderland v Gillingham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland will be hoping to kickstart their play-off run-in as they return to League One action this weekend.

The Black Cats find themselves out of the top six as the season comes to its concluding weeks.

But Alex Neil’s side can earn their way back into the play-off places with a win this afternoon against Gillingham.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last six league games, winning three and drawing three.

Gillingham go into this weekend’s game 19th in the League One table, with two wins from their last five league games.

Latest team news

The trio of Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead will all be in contention to start this afternoon having recovered from injuries.

Ross Stewart failed to feature in Scotland’s second game of the international break against Austria leaving fears he may be out of this weekend’s tie.

Aiden McGeady will remain on the sidelines having been absent since November.

Meanwhile, Stuart O’Keefe is a doubt for Gillingham after he was forced off in the side’s win over Accrington Stanley, with Dan Phillips expected to take his place in the team.

Mustapha Carayol and Gerald Sithole are both also likely to miss this afternoon’s game due to ongoing injury concerns.

But Ben Reeves should be in line to make his return to the side having recovered from a calf injury.

Score prediction

Sunderland to win 3-0.

Is there a live stream?

The game will not be broadcast in the UK on TV or via streaming due to the blackout rule which prevents live coverage of football games from 2.45pm to 5.15pm.

But you can follow the game via BBC Live Score and Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programmes where regular updates will be given.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 3pm.