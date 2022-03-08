Sunderland v Fleetwood: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland have another important game tonight as they face off against Fleetwood, with a win potentially propelling them into the play-off spots.

Right now, the Black Cats are on the outside looking in and are one point behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth. A victory here though would take their points tally to 63 and could see them overtake Wycombe in the play-off spots.

The Cod Army though will not go down without a fight. They too need as many points as they can to ensure they aren’t pulled into a relegation dogfight in the latter stages of the season.

They’re currently only two points clear of the drop zone and will want to pull off what would be an emphatic victory to ensure they take another step in the right direction in terms of keeping their League One status.

Latest Team News

Sunderland have Nathan Broadhead back in the reckoning, which is great news for Alex Neil and the club’s fans. The forward is a handful and now that he is available for selection again, you can expect him to feature at some point in this clash.

At the other end of the scale though, the Black Cats will be without Alex Pritchard, which is a huge blow to the club. He’s been one of their most creative players since Alex Neil took over and without him pulling the strings, they will likely find it much more difficult to split open opposition defences.

For Fleetwood, they’re relatively injury free and most of their squad will be available for selection. They don’t have Brad Halliday but they do have most of their first-team squad available, like top goalscorer Gerard Garner, fellow strikers Ellis Harrison and Anthony Pilkington and other key players.

Is there a live stream?

The game won’t be shown on TV tonight and that means that in order to watch the fixture, you’ll need an iFollow subscription and to live outside of the UK. Apart from that, you might have to settle for radio coverage.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place tonight, Tuesday, March 8 at 7:45pm.

Score Prediction

Sunderland have had some up and down results over the course of the season but they’re now unbeaten in their last three and are seemingly finding their feet now under Alex Neil. Fleetwood need points but have also been struggling and I can’t see this going any way other than to the home side. 2-0 win for the Black Cats.