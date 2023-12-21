The Championship throws up an intriguing clash at an intriguing time this weekend as Sunderland host Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs featured in the play-offs last season, but currently, neither occupy a spot in the top six.

Sunderland, for example, sit seventh, and this is set to be a significant match for the Black Cats, with new boss Michael Beale taking charge of his first match.

The Black Cats come into this one on the back of defeat away at Bristol City last weekend.

Coventry City, meanwhile, have quite rightly stuck by their boss Mark Robins despite not being as lofty in the table as might have been expected at the start of the season.

The Sky Blues sit 16th in the Championship ahead of the weekend, and although without a win in their last two, they did earn respectable draws against Southampton and Leeds United.

With the above said, it promises to be an interesting match, and no doubt a competitive one come Saturday afternoon.

As such, below, we've covered some key details ahead of the fixture below.

Sunderland v Coventry City team news

With neither manager yet to speak to the press ahead of the fixture, we are left to speculate regarding the very latest team news at this stage.

All eyes will be on the Sunderland lineup come its announcement, though, with supporters no doubt keen to find out which XI Beale selects for his first game in charge.

What we do know is that the club will be without Corry Evans, and are also likely to be without the likes of Aji Alese, Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Dennis Cirkin as they all build up their fitness.

Coventry and Mark Robins, meanwhile, have plenty of options to choose from.

Last time out, Mark Robins left out the likes of Haji Wright, Callum O'Hare and Matty Godden, so it will certainly be interesting to see if they return to the starting XI on Saturday.

Is Sunderland v Coventry City on TV?

No, the Championship clash between Sunderland and Coventry City will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom.

Sunderland v Coventry City live stream

Given that the match is being broadcast at 3:00 p.m in the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream available to domestic supporters of either club.

This rule may differ for overseas supporters, however, depending on whether the match has been selected for international broadcast.

For more information on streaming details, Sunderland's website has information here, and Coventry City's here.

Sunderland v Coventry City tickets

Given that the match is this weekend, ticketing options at this stage may be limited.

However, it does look as though a few options remain available.

For home end and Sunderland ticketing information, please look here.

For away supporters, Coventry City put tickets on general sale just a few days ago. For more information, click here.

Sunderland v Coventry City kick-off time

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Coventry City is set to take place on Saturday the 23rd of December.

Kick-off at The Stadium of Light is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom.