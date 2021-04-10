Sunderland v Charlton Athletic: Confirmed XIs; Jordan Jones on bench as Lee Johnson makes 3 changes, Addicks unaltered

Sunderland face a huge challenge as they welcome Charlton Athletic to the Stadium Of Light this afternoon.

The Black Cats are challenging for promotion to the Championship and are firmly in the hunt to finish in the top two, while the Addicks are also battling away to secure a play-off spot.

The stakes are high going into this one with both sides having an awful lot at stake ahead of this contest.

Kick-off is at 3pm and Football League World are in position in the Stadium Of Light press box where we have just received the confirmed team news ahead of the clash.

Here are the teams in full…

Sunderland

Lee Johnson has made three changes for the visit of Charlton Athletic.

Josh Scowen, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien come into the starting line-up for the Black Cats and replace Grant Leadbitter, Jordan Jones and Ross Stewart who drop to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Power, Sanderson, O’Nien, McFadzean, Scowen, Winchester, Gooch, McGeady, O’Brien, Wyke.

Substitutes: Matthews, McLaughlin, Diamond, Leadbitter, Jones, Stewart, Hume.

Charlton Athletic

Nigel Adkins has named an unchanged side for the clash with Sunderland.

The only notable absentee from the matchday squad is Chuks Aneke who misses out with a muscular complaint.

Charlton Athletic XI: Amos, Matthews, Inniss, Pearce, Purrington, Gilbey, Pratley, Forster-Caskey, Maatsen, Stockley, Jaiyesimi.

Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Gunter, Oshilaja, Shinnie, Watson, Millar, Schwartz.