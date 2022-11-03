Sunderland v Cardiff City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland moved back up to the top half of the Championship table on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win away to Huddersfield Town.

The Black Cats have had an inconsistent run of form under Tony Mowbray as the team struggles with injury concerns.

However, Saturday represents a chance to move closer to the play-off places as we draw nearer to the break for the World Cup.

But Cardiff City will be aiming to turn around their own form, with Mark Hudson’s side having slipped to 18th following their latest defeat midweek to Watford.

The Bluebirds have won just one of their last five league games, so will be hoping to turn things around in their antepenultimate game before the season is put on hold for a month.

Latest team news

Ellis Simms has made two substitute appearances in a row since returning from injury, so could make his comeback into the starting lineup at the weekend.

Jack Clarke will also be available for selection having missed the win over Huddersfield through suspension.

Despite defeat to Watford, Cardiff put in one of the better performances in recent weeks which has given Hudson a lot of thinking to do over his selection.

While it may be tempting to remain with the same starting lineup, fresh legs could be needed given the fixture schedule demands. Romaine Sawyers and Sheyi Ojo could both be in contention for a return to the starting XI if Hudson opts to rotate the side.

Score prediction

2-0 Sunderland.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.