Sunderland v Burton Albion: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will be looking for his first win as Black Cats boss as the side face off against Burton in League One action tonight.

The club are without a win in their last five games and after disposing of Lee Johnson, they are now being led by the former Preston and Norwich boss. The task that the new boss has at hand may be really clear now, with the manager yet to pick up his first lot of three points.

That opportunity will come tonight, as they play Burton. The Brewers though are no pushovers and have been fighting in the top half of the table themselves for most of the campaign.

At one point, there were even hopes of a play-off push and while those dreams have settled slightly, they are still a strong outfit and will provide a very tricky test for Sunderland tonight.

Latest Team News

In terms of injuries and absences, Sunderland have nothing new to report but still have some players on the sidelines. One such face that Neil will be desperate to use – but doesn’t have available to him yet – is Aiden McGeady. The two worked together at Preston and he would no doubt love to have the former Everton man back fit but for now, he will still be sitting out.

As for Burton, there could be another familiar face for Alex Neil to contend with in Louis Moult. He didn’t feature in Burton’s game against Ipswich could play a part tonight and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is another potential returnee. It is not yet clear if either of the two will be available but if they are it would be a big boost.

Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately, the game isn’t being televised and won’t be live streamed either unless you are subscribed to one of the club’s iFollow accounts and live outside of the UK.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place today, February 22, at 7:45pm.