Sunderland v Burnley: Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction

Sunderland have not suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship yet this season, but they face a tough ask when it comes to not breaking that stat on Saturday when Burnley visit the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are back on home soil following two away defeats in succession to Swansea City and Blackburn, but sandwiched in the middle of that was a victory over Wigan Athletic last weekend.

What Sunderland are struggling right now with though is a lack of recognised striker, and once again they will be without Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart for the visit of Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

For a brief moment on Wednesday evening, Burnley made their way back to the summit of the second tier when Johann Berg Gudmundsson put them ahead at Birmingham City, but Scott Hogan’s leveller – coupled with QPR’s thumping 3-0 success over Cardiff – means that going into their trip to Wearside, the Lancashire outfit occupy third spot.

The 1-1 draw with the Blues was the seventh time that a Burnley match this season has ended in that scoreline, and EFL pundit David Prutton believes that it will occur for an eighth occasion this weekend.

“It was the striker problem again for Sunderland at Blackburn in midweek,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“What a goal from Ben Brereton Diaz, showing the difference it makes to have a player who can find the back of the net up top.

“Burnley are suffering a similar problem.

“Again, they couldn’t put Birmingham away in midweek and it meant another draw that keeps them off top spot.

“I think the same problems could strike at the Stadium of Light.”

The Verdict

Even though they are on a long unbeaten streak, there will be some frustration amongst Burnley fans that they have drawn too many matches from winning positions.

If they hadn’t dropped all those points then they would be away and clear at the top of the table, but the Championship is a funny old league and they sit in third – even behind bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland are suffering without their strikers, and despite having creative players such as Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, they are not finding the back of the net with regularity.

They are solid at the back for the most part though – open themselves up fully however and they could be at the mercy of Burnley’s dangerous attackers.