Sunderland v Bolton Wanderers: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers will both be looking to build upon their impressive starts to the 2021/22 campaign by securing a victory in tomorrow’s clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will be confident in their ability to seal three points in-front of their supporters as they have won all four of their home league games this season.

However, Bolton currently possess the joint-best away record in League One as they have picked up seven points on their travels.

Whilst a win for Sunderland could allow them to move to the top of the third-tier standings, the Trotters could potentially leapfrog the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United in the table if they seal victory.

Here, we take a look at the latest team news ahead of the fixture, where you will be able to stream the game and when the match is set to kick-off.

Team News

Sunderland are sweating on the fitness of Niall Huggins ahead of this fixture after the defender was substituted in the closing stages of the club’s 2-0 League Cup victory over Wigan Athletic earlier this week.

Lee Johnson has admitted that the defender’s issue was not as serious as he expected and could even turn out to be cramp.

Alex Pritchard and Leon Dajaku may both be in contention to feature against Bolton after delivering eye-catching performances at the DW Stadium.

Bolton will be without Andrew Tutte for this particular clash as the defender is set to be out of action for several months after sustaining a serious hamstring injury.

Amadou Bakayoko is also set to miss out as he continues to recover from a calf problem.

Meanwhile, Declan John and Harry Brockbank have both stepped up their recovery from their respective issues by returning to training this week.

Where can you stream the game?

If you can’t make it to the Stadium of Light tomorrow, there are ways of watching the game from home if you live outside of the United Kingdom.

Sunderland supporters who live abroad will be able to view the game on the club’s website if they have an account whilst international viewers will also be able to tune in via Bolton’s iFollow service by paying a £10 fee.

What time does the game kick-off?

Saturday’s clash is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

If both sides demonstrate a willingness to attack in this particular fixture, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair.