Sunderland v Blackpool: Confirmed XIs; Grant Leadbitter returns for Lee Johnson’s side, Critchley makes 3 changes

Sunderland are facing a tricky test as they welcome Blackpool to Wearside.

The Black Cats are on a run of six games without a victory in League One but could cement a spot in the play-offs with a victory.

As for Blackpool they’ll be hoping to pick up a positive result of their own as they look to sneak into the top six with a game in hand on many of the clubs around them.

Kick-off is at 7pm and we have just received the confirmed team news ahead of the clash.

Here are the teams in full…

Sunderland

Lee Johnson has made one change for the visit of Blackpool.

Grant Leadbitter comes into the starting XI in place of Carl Winchester who drops to the bench.

📝 Lee Johnson's starting XI to face Blackpool.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Power, Wright, O’Nien, Hume, Scowen, Leadbitter, Gooch, McGeady, O’Brien, Wyke.

Substitutes: Matthews, Maguire, Diamond, Winchester, McFadzean, Jones, Stewart

Blackpool

Neil Critchley has made three changes to Saturday’s team.

Ethan Robson, James Husband and Ollie Turton come into the starting XI, while Kevin Stewart is named on the bench.

Blackpool XI: Maxwell, Turton, Ballard, Thornley, Husband, Garbutt, Dougall, Ward, Robson, Kaikai, Yates

Substitutes: Moore, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Mitchell, Stewart, Simms, Holmes.