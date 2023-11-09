Sunderland take on Birmingham City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Black Cats as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium last time out.

Sunderland started the game brightly, with Nazariy Rusyn, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts all going close before the Swans were reduced to 10-men when Charlie Patino was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Pierre Ekwah.

The hosts were awarded a penalty against the run of play just before half time when Liam Cullen was brought down by Luke O'Nien, but Jamal Lowe's spot-kick was saved by Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland continued to dominate in the second half, with Carl Rushworth making a fine save after the ball deflected off O'Nien's shoulder, but despite having 25 shots in the game, the visitors could not find a winner.

Tony Mowbray's side have won just one of their last five matches, and they currently sit eighth in the table, two points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 9th) Team P GD Pts 6 Preston North End 15 -2 25 7 Cardiff City 15 7 24 8 Sunderland 15 8 23

Wayne Rooney is still searching for his first win as Birmingham manager after his side surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with second-placed Ipswich Town at St Andrew's on Saturday.

It was a much-improved performance from the Blues, and they looked to be heading for all three points after Jay Stansfield's strike and Cameron Burgess' own goal put them firmly in control, but Marcus Harness' late double secured a share of the spoils for the Tractor Boys.

After sitting sixth in the table when John Eustace was sacked last month, Birmingham are now 15th, six points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 9th) Team P GD Pts 14 Swansea City 15 2 19 15 Birmingham City 15 -1 19 16 Watford 15 0 18

What is the latest Sunderland and Birmingham City team news?

Sunderland will be without first choice central defensive pairing Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien after the duo picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season against Swansea.

Aji Alese and Timothee Pembele remain sidelined for the visit of the Blues, with Mowbray revealing that the pair are weeks away from a return.

"Aji is two to three weeks away – he’ll probably need to play an Under-21 game. Timothée Pembélé is similar," Mowbray said in the club's pre-match press conference.

Birmingham midfielder Kristian Bielik is unavailable after he received his fifth yellow card of the season against Ipswich, while Rooney has confirmed that Lee Buchanan, Keshi Anderson and Tyler Roberts will be out until after the international break with ankle, hamstring and calf injuries respectively.

"Lee, I'm very hopeful will be the first game after the international break and Tyler and Keshi probably behind them," Rooney told Birmingham Live.

Alfie Chang is a long-term absentee due to knee injury, but Rooney says George Hall could feature against Sunderland after a hamstring injury.

"George has been training with the team now for the last ten days," Rooney said.

"At a push I probably could push for him for next weekend but I think because of the injuries we are probably better being a bit cautious and getting over the international break and then have him available after that. I think hamstrings are always difficult injuries with obviously all your power coming from there. That's why we're being a bit careful and a bit cautious, we don't want him to come back and do it again. We're building more power back up and making sure when he does come in, he's coming in ready to play."

Is Sunderland v Birmingham City on TV?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the Saturday lunchtime slot.

Highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 10:25pm on Saturday night, repeated at 11:50pm on ITV1.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Sunderland v Birmingham City tickets

Tickets are still available for both clubs.

Sunderland supporters can still buy tickets for the game here, while Birmingham fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Sunderland v Birmingham City kick off?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

That means full team news will be available at 11:30pm.