Sunderland v Accrington Stanley: Confirmed XIs; Aiden McGeady returns as Johnson makes 3 changes, Stanley unchanged

Sunderland face a must-win clash as they take on Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

The Wearsiders are still in the mix for automatic promotion but will need to pick up three points if they’re to starting closing the seven-point gap on the top two.

For Stanley it’s also a must-win with John Coleman’s side five points adrift of the League One play-off spots.

Kick-off is at 3pm and Football League World are in position in the Stadium Of Light press box where we have just received the confirmed team news ahead of the clash.

Here are the teams in full…

Sunderland

Lee Johnson has made three changes for the visit of Accrington Stanley.

Denver Hume, Aiden McGeady and Aiden O’Brien come back into the starting line-up and replace Callum McFadzean, Grant Leadbitter and Jordan jones in the XI, with the trio dropping to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Power, Wright, O’Nien, Hume, Scowen, Winchester, Gooch, McGeady, O’Brien, Wyke.

Substitutes: Matthews, Maguire, Diamond, Leadbitter, McFadzean, Jones, Stewart

Accrington Stanley

John Coleman has opted to name an unchanged side for the trip to Sunderland.

They’ll no doubt be hoping for a similar performance to that which they put in during the 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers midweek.

Accrington Stanley XI: Savin, Rodgers, Nottingham, Barclay, Burgess, Coneely, Butcher, McConville, Phillips, Bishop, Charles

Subs: Smyth, Russell, Buckley, Uwakwe, Perritt, Mansell, Morgan