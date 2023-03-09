Sunderland urgency encouraged as play-off hopes fade drastically

Sunderland have been urged by Wes Brown to put together another winning run urgently to keep their fading play-off hopes alive.

Tony Mowbray’s side have hit a real bump in the road in recent weeks, losing three straight games and finding themselves winless in the last four.

At the point of Sunderland’s 3-0 win over QPR at Loftus Road last month, the Black Cats were fifth in the Championship on 48 points. Four games later, they are 11th on 49 points and six points adrift of the play-off places.

“Unfortunately Sunderland have slipped off a bit recently,” Brown told Best Gambling Sites. “It’s a tough division, it’s horrible the Championship. You can win two games in succession and fly up the table.”

Brown urged urgency at Sunderland to get back on track with a winning run, which could very well put them back into the play-off mix in the weeks to come.

He continued: “Sunderland have dropped off recently and I think the only thing to do is to try and go on a winning streak – otherwise it’ll be hard to get into the play offs this season. They need a little run and I think everyone understands when you get a run like that in the Championship, you can go up four or five places.

“But they have to start doing that now because teams will all be doing the same thing – it’s so tight and competitive.”

Sunderland face a gruelling run over their next four fixtures either side of the March international break.

Mowbray’s side travel to sixth-placed Norwich City on Sunday, before hosting Sheffield United (second) and Luton Town (fifth). After the international break there’s a trip to Turf Moor to take on runaway league leaders, Burnley.

The Verdict

As quickly as Sunderland have fallen, they can rise again.

However, looking at their fixture list, it could be that come the second weekend in April they are well adrift of the top-six.

Taking on four of the current top-six is about as tough as it could get for Sunderland and they will need to improve drastically.

Thoughts? Let us know!