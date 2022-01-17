Sunderland urged to strike Championship deal this month

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has urged his former club to sign Cardiff City defender Aden Flint, suggesting he’d be “a very good option” particularly at League One level.

Flint has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this month in what would be a reunion with Lee Johnson, who managed him at Bristol City.

The 32-year-old’s height could make him an asset in both boxes for Sunderland, particularly given he scored 15 times in his last season at League One level.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips outlined why a deal for the centre-back was something that his former club needed to get done.

He said: “I think he’d be a very good option, certainly at that level.

“He is useful in terms of his size. He is a huge guy.

“Like Bailey Wright, I think he could drop down a division and do a job for Sunderland. He’s someone who could dictate and organise that backline.

“Let’s not forget that he has chipped in with a fair few goals over the years. He gives you that added height from set plays.

“Sunderland have conceded from crosses in the last couple of games. We saw the equaliser at Wycombe and someone like Flint could help cut those goals out. I think he’d be a good addition.”

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that Sunderland were weighing up a move for the powerful defender though prizing him away from Cardiff midway through the season could prove difficult.

The Bluebirds are in the midst of a relegation battle and Flint has been a regular fixture in their backline this term – missing just two games all season – but he is out of contract in the summer.

The verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Phillips here.

You only have to look at Flint’s last season at League One level, which saw him score 15 times en route to a league title and EFL Trophy double, for a hint of the sort of impact he could have should Sunderland sign him.

His lack of pace can be exploited but his physicality makes him such an asset at both ends of the pitch, as his four goals this term prove.

On top of that, the centre-back has promotion-winning experience and could be a positive influence in a dressing room that has a fair few young players in it.