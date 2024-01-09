Highlights Carlton Palmer believes Kieffer Moore would be a good signing for Sunderland due to their lack of goals from strikers.

Signing Moore would be a departure from Sunderland's usual recruitment approach, as they typically target young, up-and-coming players.

January is a crucial month for Sunderland to strengthen their squad if they want to achieve promotion and Moore would provide experience and a focal point upfront.

Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland should bring in Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth if it’s possible, as he backed the big striker to make his mark on Wearside.

Sunderland interested in Kieffer Moore

It has been a hectic season so far for the Black Cats, who currently occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship.

However, they will face a big battle to finish in the top six, and one major problem that they will need to address is the lack of goals from strikers.

Nazariy Rusyn has only managed one goal for the club, which came against Preston on New Year’s Day, and no other number nine has got on the scoresheet in the league.

Therefore, the Wearside outfit are expected to be in the market for a new attacker this month, and reports emerged over the weekend claiming that Moore is a target.

Sunderland could change transfer approach

If a deal for the Welsh international is finalised, it would represent a big shift in approach from Sunderland when it comes to recruitment.

Generally, they have targeted young, hungry players who are on their way up in the game, but at 31, Moore is someone who would be a short-term signing.

That had been a contentious issue for former boss Tony Mowbray, who had urged the club to sign more experience as he looked to build on his impressive first campaign in charge. Yet, that didn’t really happen, and Mowbray lost his job last month.

And, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer believes Mowbray will be annoyed at this latest development, although he was clear it would be a good bit of business for Sunderland: “Tony Mowbray will be frustrated and disappointed at hearing the news, as he maintained to the board that Sunderland needed a balance of youth and experience in their signings.

“Sunderland need goals at the top end of the pitch, they signed a bunch of young strikers in the summer but they’ve failed to match up to their billing at present. Given Moore’s age, this would likely be a loan move, and he’s similar in stature to Ross Stewart who left the club, as he’s tall, mobile, good in both boxes, and the supporters would take to him immediately.

“Sunderland currently sit sixth place in the Championship and the signing of Moore to add that extra firepower could see them secure a play-off place for a second season running.”

January is key for Sunderland

The FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United last time out was a tough one for all connected to the club, particularly with all the off-field issues that came with it.

However, Beale and the team need to focus on the Championship now, and they’re firmly in the hunt to go up this season, which was always the aim.

There’s clearly a lot of talent at the Stadium of Light, but they need to address a few positions in January, and the obvious one is the number nine.

Moore would offer the team a focal point, and his promotion winning experience would also be welcome to what is a young dressing room.

But, if this can’t happen, they must look elsewhere, as it’s pivotal that the squad is improved this month.