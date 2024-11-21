This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have made a strong start to the season and find themselves in contention for promotion to the Premier League.

Régis Le Bris has earned a lot of praise for his work so far at the Stadium of Light, having been appointed as head coach in the summer.

The Black Cats finished a disappointing 16th in the table in the previous campaign, so not many had tipped them to immediately bounce back and compete for a top two spot.

With the January transfer window now just around the corner, the club will surely have their eyes on potential signings that could boost their top flight credentials.

The right new signing could have a huge impact on their ability to keep pace with the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley.

Sunderland urged to make Stoke City signing

When asked what one position does the team need to strengthen in January, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke highlighted the need for greater depth at full-back.

He believes Stoke City defender Junior Tchamadeu is the type of signing they should bring in, in order to provide extra cover for the regular starters.

“I think the obvious position would be the full-back position,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“Not necessarily to strengthen, because we’ve got two good starters, but to get more depth is the answer I think.

“I don’t think any of the starting XI will need replacing, that’s not an issue we have right now.

“But we need strength in depth, particularly at full-back.

“If the likes of Dennis Cirkin gets injured, with Aji Alese also injured, same with Trai Hume and we haven’t got a lot of depth there.

“You’re looking at this week, and we could be playing X at right-back again, could be a strange setup, but that’s where we need that cover.

“Maybe a right-back, I don’t know.

“I think Junior Tchamadeu, who plays for Stoke could be a good option, only a young lad, I’ve heard good things about him, he’s started a lot of their games this season.

“I think he was at Colchester before that, think he’s a good player, quite well thought of, so someone along those lines, just a bit of cover, not necessarily a starter but a decent backup option.”

Junior Tchamadeu - Stoke City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 15 (9) 0 2024-25 14 (11) 0 As of November 20th

Sunderland’s promotion credentials

Sunderland are top of the Championship table ahead of the league’s return to action this weekend.

Le Bris’s side have earned 31 points from a possible 45, leaving them level on points with second place Sheffield United.

Leeds are just two points further behind in second, with three draws in Sunderland’s last three games allowing rivals the room to catch up.

Next up for the Wearside outfit is a trip to face Millwall on 23 November in a 3pm kick-off.

Added defensive cover would be smart business for Sunderland

Someone like Tchamadeu would fit the kind of profile of signing that Sunderland have tended to target lately.

It remains to be seen whether Stoke would be open to a potential sale given his importance to Narcís Pelach’s side.

The full-back has made 14 appearances so far this season, including 11 starts, having earned his way into becoming a regular part of the first team squad after a difficult first season at the club last year.

Injuries have hurt Sunderland so far this season, so adding someone to provide cover would be a good use of their resources in January.