The Stadium of Light is the biggest ground in the entirety of the Championship with Sunderland able to host around 48,000 people for home games.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a strong campaign so far this year, with supporters excited by the prospect of a play-off place.

Régis Le Bris’ side are in the mix for promotion, and should earn a top six finish unless their form takes a significant nosedive in the final weeks of the term.

Sunderland have been outside the top flight since 2017, and were in League One as recently as 2022.

Stadium of Light changes claim

When asked what he would do to improve something about the Stadium of Light, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcombe claimed he would move the section for away fans.

He believes moving them closer to the Roker End in a bid to improve the atmosphere at home games, which he claimed is lacking at the moment.

“The one thing I would change in the stadium is because there’s no atmosphere in the ground, there’s no singing, no chanting unless there’s a big game or anything to do with a final, play-offs, or anything like that, there’s really not much noise,” Newcombe told Football League World.

“It’s usually quiet unless there is a bit of sound from the Roker End to the corner.

“But to make that obviously a thing, to make it loud and proud, be the 12th man off the pitch, I’d say remove the fans from the top end, move the away fans into the family zone area of the ground, next to the Roker End.

“So obviously there’s more noise, more passion, more atmosphere because where everything is now is just not working.

“We’re not loud, we’re not driving the team forward, it’s just constant silence, whether you see it on Sky Sports or wherever, it’s always quiet and that’s always a thing that bugs me.

“Because you see people saying ‘we’ve got to drive the team, we’ve got to be loud,’ but it’s the same people saying that that are also sitting there quiet.

“I’ve always aimed this towards the fans at multiple times on social media when it comes to it, obviously at times I got hate for that but it’s the truth and it’s my opinion on how the attendance is.

Sunderland’s home atmosphere criticised

Newcombe believes that the atmosphere at Sunderland home games is overrated, and that it’s only for the big occasions that the supporters generate a strong level of noise.

“When it comes to noise and atmosphere at home, we’re probably the most overrated fanbase to do that because we’re never loud, unless it’s a big game,” he added.

“So, I’d say move the away fans into the lower bowl so the atmosphere can get better, so the atmosphere is louder and the whole ground can start singing, chanting, driving the team forward on a matchday, so it’s not just hearing the lads shout on the pitch, or kicking the ball.

“I hear more shouting from players on the pitch, that’s how quiet it is, so I’d say just move the fans to the lower bowl.

“So, there’s actually a bit of conflict for home and away fans to actually go at each other and chant, to create that tension.

Championship top 5 stadium capacities 2024/25 (per Transfermarkt) Stadium (Club) Capacity Stadium of Light (Sunderland) 48,707 Hillsborough (Sheffield Wednesday) 39,859 Elland Road (Leeds United) 37,645 Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough) 33,746 Pride Park (Derby County) 33,597

“It’s just one of them things that we haven’t had.

“I’ve no doubt when it comes to the play-off semi-finals, when we’re at home, we’re going to be loud, we’re going to be sold out for that because it’s a big game.

“Away from home, we’re absolutely amazing when it comes to noise and atmosphere, but unfortunately we don’t have that at home.

“So, that’s one thing I’d do to try and make that change, is to lower the away fans into the lower bowl, so obviously that’s better for the atmosphere and to drive the team on.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, 12 points clear of seventh place Bristol City.

The club can take charge of potential atmosphere issues

Sunderland could choose to be proactive about any atmosphere issues at the Stadium of Light and discuss it with match-going supporters.

There are several ways the club could make improvements, and actually listening to the fans would be a step in the right direction.

Sunderland have kept a strong support even in the days of being in League One, so there is no denying there is a strong connection there with the team.

But improving the sound generated by the fans would be helpful, particularly given their push for promotion this year.