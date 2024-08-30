This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland head into deadline day with a new centre-forward likely at the top of their shopping list.

The Black Cats, perhaps more so than any other side in the division, need to sign a clinical striker to spearhead the attack of a young team. It has been their Achilles heel and is the most obvious area that the club must address by increasing their goal output in attack.

There was plenty of the burden that fell on Jack Clarke's shoulders, but they now must evolve. Last season, the Black Cats signed Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, Mason Burstow, and Luis Semedo, and they recorded a combined total of a bleak three goals.

Mayenda has since notched twice during the 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday, but it is clear that they require a more experienced player to be the focal point of their attack this season.

24-year-old Wilson Isidor has joined from Zenit St Petersburg, on loan with an option to buy, but his record is not entirely convincing. He's only mustered double figures in a season in Russia once and only once made it past 20 goals, which was in the French third tier four years ago.

Beninese striker Alexandre Mendy has been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. However, according to Ouest France, the striker has decided to remain at the French club for another season and will be training ahead of the club's Ligue 2 fixture with Annecy. He is not the only player they have looked at, though,

In recent days, it has emerged from WalesOnline that Cardiff have beaten off competition from a number of clubs, including Sunderland, to strike a deal for Roko Simic from Red Bull Salzburg.

Since that reveal, Sunderland have launched an offer in their quest to recruit Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, per John Percy of The Telegraph. The Black Cats are said to have submitted a bid in the region of £5 million to recruit the Foxes' forward, with Regis Le Bris' side attempting to beat other teams to his signature.

Norwich City, Sheffield United and Stoke City are all expected to make offers for the Irishman too, which could potentially spark a bidding war for the 21-year-old on deadline day. Needless to say, a player of his or Simic's calibre and goal-scoring prowess would make a huge difference to their attack.

Sunderland's aim on transfer deadline day in search of a striker

Will Grigg is widely renowned as one of Sunderland's most disastrous ever signings after the Black Cats signed him in a big-money move from Wigan Athletic in League One. Due to his exploits in League One, Sunderland still had the Northern Ireland international on their radar, and he joined in January 2019 for a fee in the region of £3 million - a record paid by any third tier side.

Will Grigg’s time at Sunderland underwhelmed massively, with the Northern Irishman only making 47 league appearances in three seasons with the club, and contributing to just 11 goals in 62 games in all competitions. FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Eddy Bamber thinks that the club should be aiming to avoid anything like that during the final hours of the window.

He said: "The one thing Sunderland need to avoid on deadline day, is being swayed by the outside noise.

"All the Sunderland fans would love to see a striker signed, and I am sure that is their priority today.

"There are other positions that we ideally need to fill, but everyone wants a striker.

"The fans have been hounding the club for months. Every single social media post has fans commenting to sign a striker, even on unrelated things – the club announcing a new kit coming out or advertising something.

"They're met with: 'It's not a striker'. It's boring now. Everyone is desperate to see it and it would be great if they can get the right signing in.

"But they can't make the wrong signing, just to be seen to be signing a striker. That happened in 2019 with Will Grigg.

"That day, Stuart Donald was desperate to be seen to be making a statement in Will Grigg, rather than looking at what we had and what he was and what we needed.

"I hope they back themselves, but if the right deal doesn't come along tomorrow? I hope they don't waste money on the wrong deal.

"We may already have what we need. We've got Mayenda, who's starting to show that he might be a good player in this league. You've got Romain Mundle showing signs that he can be a good replacement for Clarke.

"Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham has got goals in him. This squad can score goals, so I think it would be more of a detriment to sign the wrong man, just because the fans want us to sign anybody.

"That doesn't always work."

The need for a striker at Sunderland

Prolific strikers are gold dust at any level, but particularly for Sunderland, who haven't had one since Ross Stewart.

The Black Cats have cash to spend after Clarke's sale to Ipswich Town, and at least a portion of that budget should be put towards a centre-forward of real quality.

But, obviously, a panic buy can be more detrimental than waiting until January for the right deal, should it come down to that over the course of the day.

The top-end of the Championship looks much weaker this year than last, though. That perhaps highlights the opportunity for a team like Sunderland to take advantage and really go for it on deadline day with a few selective additions.