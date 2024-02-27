This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been reported that Sunderland could revisit Alex Neil in their search for a new manager following Michael Beale's sacking.

The Black Cats decided to part ways with Beale last week after just 12 games in charge of the club, and have placed Mike Dodds in caretaker charge until the end of the season, allowing for plenty of time before a new manager could come in during the summer.

However, the current situation is slightly worrying for fans of the club, with Sunderland losing the last three games in a row, including Dodds' first back in charge where he oversaw a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday.

Despite no immediate appointment materialising, it hasn’t stopped names being linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light. The latest is a controversial emerging in the form of ex-Sunderland boss Alex Neil, who left the club back in 2022 when Stoke City came calling.

According to Alan Nixon, Neil would welcome the chance to return to Sunderland to take over the managerial vacancy. Neil was able to guide them into the play-offs in his last stint in charge. The Scotsman defeated Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final before claiming a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the final to secure a Championship return after four seasons in League One.

The verdict on Alex Neil's potential Sunderland return

Making a respectable start to life back in the second tier during the early stages of 2022/23, there was optimism on Wearside, but their season threatened to be ruined by Neil's move to Stoke City in August 2022.

Many Sunderland fans believed this was a sideways move - and there was plenty of anger towards the 42-year-old due to that. Neil has since been sacked by Stoke after a torrid spell at the bet365 Stadium, but he is seemingly keen to return to management.

FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke is not keen on a reunion with Neil, and believes it would do more harm than good. He said: "Personally, I wouldn't be too big on Alex Neil signing. Those bridges are burnt.

"I can't see it happening because he left and then said a lot about the model that we've got and how he wasn't a big fan of it.

"I don't see why he'd come back to the same regime which hasn't changed and isn't going to change.

"I can't see that happening at all.

"As much as he was a good manager, I do still stand by saying that he is a good manager, despite how poor his time at Stoke was.

"He would come in already on the back foot with people and it would be a disaster waiting to happen in my opinion."

Related Sunderland must be wary of West Ham situation as Jarrod Bowen 2.0 is wanted: View The Black Cats are surely braced for plenty of interest in their star player Jack Clarke, especially from the London Stadium

Sunderland's next managerial appointment is crucial

It's fair to say that Sunderland's board made a huge error when appointing Michael Beale back in December. When they dismissed Tony Mowbray, they simply had to appoint someone who was going to be popular with supporters, as that decision was not wholly popular at the time.

As Austwicke says, it would be disastrous for Sunderland to look to re-appoint a manager who decided he thought he would be better off leaving the club not so long ago, and, if Beale was unpopular, Neil is guaranteed to be.

Championship play-off race (As it stands February 27th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Bromwich Albion 34 17 56 6 Hull City 34 7 55 7 Norwich City 34 8 52 8 Preston North End 34 -5 52 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47 11 Watford 33 3 44 12 Bristol City 34 0 44 13 Middlesbrough 33 -2 44 14 Cardiff City 34 -9 44

The club has decided to give themselves time in appointing a caretaker manager until the end of the season, so they will be looking at potential candidates between now and the end of the campaign, but Neil should be a name struck off the list despite what he has done for the club previously.

Sunderland moved forwards as a club after Neil departed, whilst Stoke have stagnated or gone backwards in that same timeframe. They need a manager who can get behind the recruitment model and who is happy to work with developing young players, too.