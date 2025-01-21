This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland AFC's season has been excellent, and with the main aim for it being progression after a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, just six months in, they can say that they have already beaten all expectations.

The Black Cats are currently enthralled in a four-way battle for automatic promotion, with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley and the Wearsiders all narrowly separated at the top of the Championship table.

Regis Le Bris has instilled an incredible belief into his young side, and they head into each game without fear, especially at home where they remain unbeaten, as they look to win a surprise promotion back to the Premier League.

Sunderland's Championship home record 2024/25 (footystats.org) Matches 13 Wins 9 Draws 4 Losses 0 Goal difference +14 Points 31 *Stats correct as of 21/01/2025

Sunderland have been out of the top flight since 2017, but with the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and now Enze Le Fee in the team, the dream of playing against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool is alive once again.

Sunderland backed to keep Chris Rigg even if promotion is not won

While there is a lot of excitement at the Stadium of Light, supporters will be aware that there are only two automatic places to fit in four teams, and they will have to be at their best until the end of the season to make sure that they secure a return to the Premier League.

The lottery of the play-offs will be a great fear of all four sides, and the Black Cats will want to make sure that they do not have to get themselves involved in the battle.

However, if they do fail to win promotion, then they are at risk of losing some of their best young stars to teams in the top flight in England and abroad.

Football League World has asked their Sunderland Fan Pundit, Jordan Newcombe, if he expects Rigg to stay on Wearside if they remain in the Championship next season.

Jordan told FLW: "Personally, I would say there’s a high risk we'll lose him.

"I would like to keep him though, and I think for other teams, if they were trying to grab Chris Rigg, they’d have to spend as much as they can.

"He is a very good young prospect who has come through the ranks as a local lad, and he absolutely just obliterates the midfield in whatever game he plays. He just runs through them like there's tomorrow.

"I do believe if we don't go up, we may have to offer him another contract just to make sure he's secure here. Do I think he'll listen to offers? 100%. Do I think Sunderland will listen to offers? 100%. His market value is going up by the second with how young he is and with how great he is.

"Even if he's come back from injury, he still shines on the pitch. With an injury or not, he scores goals for fun, he scores back heels for fun. He's a class, young player."

Jordan continued: "I do believe we will attempt to keep him. I'm not too sure whether we will be able to. I think because of his age, the prospect that he is and how much of an impact he does create for Sunderland, I do believe we'll try and keep him. I think that's the one thing we should do personally.

"I don't believe he'll leave, but there is a high risk of him getting sold because there are lots of teams after him, and it's going to be really hard to try and keep hold of a player like Rigg.

"I think we should give him another contract. That way, we tighten the knot on him for at least another season or two, maybe even three or four, depending on if he wants to stay.

"But in my opinion, if we don't go up we might still keep hold of him unless the offer is right."

Chris Rigg's long-term future is no doubt in the Premier League

This season has been a dream one for Sunderland supporters, and Le Bris has brought back the feel good factor to the Stadium of Light after a disappointing campaign last time out.

The youthful nature of the team is exciting, but it does leave them vulnerable to bids from others, especially if the Black Cats remain in the Championship.

Rigg is one player that will be the subject of bids in the summer if they do not reach the Premier League, as it is clear that is where his future lies. Manchester United have shown an interest in the teenager before, and they may return later this year, and the Wearsiders will have to be ready.

There is a lot of talent in the ranks at Sunderland, but with the 17-year-old being local, there is even more pride in him for fans, and they will not want to see him leave at all.