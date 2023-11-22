Highlights Real Madrid currently have no plans to sign Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, but they haven't ruled out a potential bid in the future.

Bellingham is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund, but Real Madrid wants him to develop abroad instead of signing for a Premier League side.

Bellingham has made a promising start at Sunderland and could potentially play for Real Madrid in the future if he continues to progress rapidly.

Real Madrid have no immediate plans to make a move for Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham.

It was previously reported that the Spanish giants were keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, who could follow in his brother Jude’s footsteps by signing for Los Blancos.

Bellingham signed for the Black Cats last summer in a £3 million deal with Birmingham City.

However, according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have no plans to make any moves for the teenager in the short-term.

But the current second place side in La Liga have not ruled out a potential bid to sign the younger Bellingham brother in the future down the line.

What is the latest Jobe Bellingham news?

Bellingham is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

German giants Borussia Dortmund have also been mentioned as a possible next destination, with his brother Jude’s former club eyeing the Sunderland star.

While Real Madrid are interested in the progress Jobe makes at the Stadium of Light, they have no intention of signing him from the Championship side.

Instead, Los Blancos are hoping he will make the move abroad to somewhere like Dortmund to continue his development, instead of signing for a Premier League side.

Real Madrid believe that signing him from a top flight English club would essentially end their hopes of ever signing the player.

Bellingham has made a very promising start to life at the Stadium of Light, becoming a key part of Tony Mowbray’s first team squad.

The midfielder has featured in all 16 of their Championship games so far this campaign, contributing three goals and one assist.

Sunderland are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League themselves, but it remains to be seen what kind of impact that would have on Real Madrid’s interest in the player.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

The Wearside outfit is currently sixth in the second division table, ahead of seventh and eighth place West Brom and Hull City due to a superior goal difference.

The gap to the automatic promotion places is 13 points, with Mowbray’s side aiming for another top six finish after coming sixth in the previous campaign.

A play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town ensured the club remained in the Championship for a second season.

Victory over Birmingham City going into the November international break brought the team back into the play-off positions, but there are still 30 games remaining this term.

Next up is a clash away to Plymouth Argyle on 25 November.

Could Jobe Bellingham ever play for Real Madrid?

Bellingham is certainly very talented, and is attracting extra attention due to how impressive his brother’s development was at this age.

The teenager has the potential to compete at the highest level in his own right, as he looks to carve out a successful career from under Jude’s shadow.

The two brothers playing together for a club like Real Madrid would be a remarkable story, and could yet happen if Jobe can continue to progress so rapidly.

He has quickly cemented himself as a key part of Mowbray’s side as they chase promotion, which has been impressive to see at just 18 and under the weight of a £3 million price tag.