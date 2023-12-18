Highlights Michael Beale expected to be named Sunderland boss in the next few days.

Beale faces a huge task in filling Tony Mowbray's shoes and living up to high expectations with a young squad.

Beale's track record in developing young talent made him an attractive candidate for the Black Cats.

Michael Beale is expected to be named Sunderland boss in the next few days, according to the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats haven't rushed into a new appointment, with Mike Dodds taking charge of games against West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Bristol City.

Winning six points from a possible nine in those games, he has done a good job with officials at the Stadium of Light being delighted with his work.

But that isn't enough for him to earn the top job permanently, although he will remain with the first team when Beale arrives on Wearside.

The former Rangers boss has a huge task in his quest to fill Tony Mowbray's shoes, with the 60-year-old doing an exceptional job at the Stadium of Light following Alex Neil's departure.

Results may have gone against Mowbray during the latter stages of his spell at the club, but the Black Cats were still in the promotion mix at the time of his departure and are now, which means Beale will have to live up to big expectations.

He will need to work with a young squad, with the Black Cats' focus on youth evident from their summer transfer business.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

But this won't scare Beale, who has worked with young players earlier in his managerial career.

In fact, his track record of developing young talent is a key reason why the likes of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman decided to make a move for him.

Michael Beale watched the Bristol City v Sunderland game

It was unclear whether Beale was going to be at Ashton Gate to watch his potential future team in action.

He wasn't there, but the Northern Echo have reported that he watched the game on a live stream, which will have given him a chance to assess the Black Cats before formally taking charge.

Related Sunderland AFC: Real Madrid's Jobe Bellingham transfer stance revealed Jobe Bellingham is attracting transfer interest following an impressive debut season for Sunderland

The 43-year-old's first game is likely to be the Wearside outfit's clash against Coventry City.

This won't be an easy game despite the Sky Blues' underwhelming 2023/24 campaign thus far.

Reasons why Sunderland supporters can be optimistic about Michael Beale

There has been a mixed reaction regarding Beale and that isn't a shock.

Some would argue that he isn't a major upgrade on Mowbray and they are probably right - because the 60-year-old was a great fit for the Black Cats.

However, he did reasonably well with Queens Park Rangers during his short spell there and has been commended for the role he played when Steven Gerrard had success as a manager.

He is clearly a highly-rated coach and you would back him to do a decent job on Wearside if he can make a good start.

A good start may set the tone for the remainder of his spell at the club.