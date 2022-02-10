Sunderland update detailed after fresh Roy Keane meeting

Sunderland are still hopeful of appointing Lee Johnson’s replacement before Saturday’s game against AFC Wimbledon and held further talks with frontrunner Roy Keane yesterday, according to the Northern Echo.

Johnson was sacked on the 30th of January and a new permanent head coach has yet to be named, with the Black Cats losing back-to-back games against teams in the bottom half of League One since.

However, the Northern Echo has reported that the club remains optimistic that an appointment can be made ahead of the game at Plough Lane on Saturday.

It is understood that senior members of the club’s hierarchy met Keane in Manchester for further discussions yesterday.

Additionally, the report claims that lines of communication remain open between the Black Cats and other candidates, including former Hull City boss Grant McCann and ex-Preston North End manager Alex Neil.

Should Keane get the job, it will be his first as a head coach since he left Ipswich Town in 2011 and see him return to the Wearside outfit some 15 years after he took charge in his first spell.

The Verdict

Frustration is growing amongst Sunderland fans as the delays over a new appointment drag on and rightfully so as the club’s inability to act quickly or have a contingency plan in place has cost them points already.

It seems, however, that there remains optimism that things can be wrapped up before the end of the week and that is good news for the North East club.

Whoever takes charge will be tasked with securing promotion to the Championship this season and that may have to be through the play-offs as a top-two finish looks a tough ask.

The Black Cats have dropped 11 points back from league leaders Rotherham United while second place Wigan are two points ahead of them with four games in hand.

Indecision has cost Sunderland already but all may be forgiven if the right appointment is made and the new head coach goes on to secure promotion.