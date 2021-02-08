Sunderland unlikely to earn financial windfall from former player transfer

Former Sunderland attacker Joel Asoro is on the move from Swansea City – but it doesn’t look like the Black Cats are set to profit.

After 27 league appearances for Sunderland as a teenager, Asoro departed Wearside following their relegation to League One to join Championship outfit Swansea City, for a fee believed to be £2 million.

Asoro was a bit-part player in his first season for the Swans, and last season saw him loaned out to Dutch side Groningen, before making a surprise temporary switch to Serie A outfit Genoa in September 2020.

That move only lasted until last month though, and with no future for Asoro at the Liberty Stadium, he has been sold back to his homeland of Sweden to Djurgardens.

And any chance of Sunderland making any kind of money off the back of the 21-year-old’s latest move seems to be dead – the club did have a sell-on fee inserted in his sale as confirmed by the Sunderland Echo, but the fee Djurgardens have paid to the Swans isn’t likely to be anything substantial.

The Echo also note that a lot of sell-on clauses are calculated by profit made on the next sale of the player, and Swansea are thought to have made quite a bit of a loss on their 2018 acquisition.

So Sunderland have basically made little to nothing following Asoro’s return home, and with everyone’s finances quite tight right now due to COVID-19, they could have done with the once highly-regarded prospect developing a lot better than he has.

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Sunderland that they aren’t set to benefit on Asoro’s transfer, but they still made a decent fee initially for the Swede.

Sometimes moves don’t work out though, and both Graham Potter and Steve Cooper both didn’t seem to rate the winger that highly after seeing him play.

There’s still time for Asoro to develop being just 21 years of age, but it won’t be in England and Sunderland definitely won’t be benefitting from it financially.