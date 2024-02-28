Highlights Mike Dodds appointed as Sunderland interim boss, giving hierarchy time to decide on next permanent head coach.

Raised expectations after replacing Mowbray, Beale struggling, fans frustrated with management decisions at the Stadium of Light.

Scott Parker could be a good fit at Sunderland due to his prior Championship promotion wins, but foreign coaches may suit better.

Sunderland’s decision to appoint Mike Dodds as interim boss until the end of the season has given the hierarchy time before deciding on the next permanent head coach.

Sunderland’s managerial search following Michael Beale departure

The Black Cats have had a turbulent campaign so far, with the decision to sack Tony Mowbray back in December coming as a surprising one.

His replacement, Michael Beale, did not make the impact the Sunderland hierarchy wanted, which forced them to turn to Dodds just two months after the ex-Rangers chief had arrived.

With Dodds in place until May, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have some breathing space as they look for the next appointment, which is a significant one as the fans understandably grow frustrated with those making the decisions at the Stadium of Light.

Could Scott Parker be a good fit for Sunderland AFC?

A host of names have been linked with the role since Beale’s departure, and one name that is available is former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

The 43-year-old has won two promotions from the Championship with the Cherries and Fulham over the years, whilst he also had a short, unsuccessful spell in charge of Club Brugge.

Scott Parker's Managerial Career So Far Team Games Won Drawn Lost Fulham 105 37 25 43 Bournemouth 55 28 14 13 Club Brugge 12 2 6 4 Stats Correct As Of February 27, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

Even in his brief managerial career so far, there have been plenty of highs and lows for Parker, but would he be a good fit for Sunderland? Or should they look elsewhere? Some FLW writers have shared their thoughts...

Chris Gallagher

Scott Parker could actually work at Sunderland.

Parker doesn’t have a great reputation with football fans, but the reality is that he’s won two promotions from the Championship already in his career, which is impressive.

Of course, it’s very fair to point out that he won those promotions with excellent squads, but you still have to get the job done.

He is well-regarded as a coach in the game, and Sunderland could be the ideal club for him to restore his reputation somewhat, as he would be working with a young, talented group that would listen to his ideas and be open to improvement.

Ultimately, it seems highly likely the Black Cats will be a Championship side next season, and the aim is to get a coach who can win them promotion. Parker has done that in the past, and he could do it again at the Stadium of Light.

It may not be the most popular decision, but this decision is all about getting the right man in, and I feel Parker could surprise a few if he was given an opportunity.

Ben Wignall

You cannot take away Parker's two promotions that he has achieved with Bournemouth and Fulham, but with the former he was sacked pretty quickly into their Premier League season in 2022-23, having expressed his frustration with the lack of investment into the first-team squad.

That suggested that if Parker doesn't get his own way then he will not work too well, and at Sunderland he would have little to no say on transfers as a head coach, and with the last two managers bemoaning the lack of a goalscoring striker in the squad, this may not be the best fit for the ex-England midfielder.

It wouldn't shock me if Sunderland go down the foreign route for their next boss - someone in the mould of Kim Hellberg who was talked to before Beale's appointment, although it won't be the Swede as he swapped Varnamo for Hammarby recently.

The young, overseas type of coach may suit Sunderland's model better than someone like Parker, so I think Louis-Dreyfus and co should swerve this potential appointment.