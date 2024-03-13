Highlights Bradley Dack's time at Sunderland marred by injuries, lack of playtime, and underwhelming performances.

Dack's history of impressive EFL stats with Gillingham and Blackburn overshadowed by recent struggles.

Likely departure from Sunderland in summer due to expiring contract, lacklustre contributions, and injury woes.

It’s safe to say life on Wearside hasn’t exactly gone to plan for Bradley Dack, with the former Blackburn Rovers man struggling for fitness and game time since arriving at the Stadium of Light in the summer.

The 30-year-old is yet to feature for Sunderland this calendar year after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-0 victory over Hull City on Boxing Day, in just the latest of a succession of injury woes.

The ex-Gillingham star has featured in just 12 league matches this campaign - starting just five of those fixtures - with just 473 minutes of Championship action under his belt since the start of the season, and a single goal in that time.

With time running out on his one-year deal in the North East, the likelihood of seeing him turning out in the red and white of the Mackems next season looks less and less likely.

Bradley Dack career history

Dack rose to prominence in the EFL after a succession of impressive performances for Gillingham in League One, with the 2014/15 campaign where he really caught fire.

He contributed nine goals and eight assists for the Gills that year (FBRef) before going to better that the season after with 24 goal contributions in his 40 league appearances.

That sort of form made the playmaker someone of interest to a number of sides higher up the EFL before he made the move to Ewood Park in the summer of 2017 to join recently relegated Blackburn Rovers.

With such a star-studded squad for League One, Rovers blew away much of their opposition that season with Dack being one of the key protagonists in their promotion campaign; 18 league goals and eight assists once again proving him to be one of the deadliest marksmen in the third tier.

That form continued into the Championship with another 15 strikes as Rovers adjusted to life back in the second division, before a season-ending injury in December 2019 changed the course of his career forever.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against saw the forward ruled out for over a year, before a similar injury in 2021 once again saw him spending 12 months on the sidelines.

Form and goals have since been hard to come by for the creative playmaker, who was planning on reigniting his career at the Stadium of Light after linking back up with former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray - although the 60-year-old was given the boot in December.

Bradley Dack likely to leave Sunderland this summer

Dack will see his contract run out in the North East on June 30, 2024, according to Transfermarkt, making the forward a free agent for the coming summer.

The Black Cats do have a one-year extension option to his contract, but all signs point to him moving on - Mowbray is gone, Sunderland have focussed on developing young players, Dack's contributions have been underwhelming, and his injury record have been an issue as well.

It remains to be seen where Dack will go next but it could be a summer of change on Wearside as well.

Related Sunderland: Jobe Bellingham flashpoint is a serious reminder to all: View Jobe Bellingham's move to Sunderland has been a solid deal from the Black Cats and he offered a reminder at the weekend

With several attacking options set to be leaving the club in the off-season, it could be a summer of upheaval at the Stadium of Light, with star man Jack Clarke rumoured to be on his way amid plenty of Premier League interest.

Alex Pritchard has already left the club for Birmingham City in the January transfer window, and with Dack also likely to be shown the door, recruitment will be key for the Mackems if they are to challenge for promotion to the top tier in the following campaign.